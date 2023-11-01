Iliza Shlesinger Returns to London With HARD FEELINGS in December

In December this year, award-winning U.S. comedian, actor, writer, producer, and author Iliza Shlesinger returns to London as part of a 35 date worldwide tour with the brand-new stand-up show 'Hard Feelings'. Marking Iliza's 4th visit to the UK, she is set to perform at Eventim Apollo on Wednesday 6th December 2023 with an extra show added on Friday 8th December to meet huge demand for tickets, following her previous critically acclaimed UK performances. Tickets go on sale on Friday 21st April, including a limited number of VIP Meet & Greet tickets, and can be found at iliza.com.

"This is the biggest and best tour I've done" stated Iliza, "I can't wait to share my rock-hard feelings with the world."

Fresh off the release of her 6th Netflix special Hot Forever, and her second book All Things Aside: Absolutely Correct Opinions, Iliza is known for her high energy shows that deliver laughs wrapped up in poignant, thought-provoking ideas. She says the truths we're all thinking. She was recently included in Variety's 2022 Comedy Impact Report and Adweek's Creative 100 list which acknowledges inspiring and innovative individuals. Her previous Netflix specials include the wildly successful Elder Millennial, Unveiled, Confirmed Kills, Freezing Hot, and War Paint. Additionally, she just launched Iliza's Locals; a three-episode series highlighting 18 up-and-coming L.A. comedians which is currently streaming exclusively on the 800 Pound Gorilla Media platform before moving over to YouTube on 28th April.

In 2022, Iliza released her second book All Things Aside and her AIA: Ask Iliza Anything podcast on Earwolf continues to be a fan favourite. In January, the Don't Panic Pantry cookbook was released. Written by her husband, James Beard nominated author/chef Noah Galuten, with the Forward by Iliza, the book is inspired by the online cooking series the two created during the pandemic. While Iliza's first book, Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity was a subversively funny collection of essays offering her unique perspective on women's behavior.

She wrote and starred in the Netflix comedy movie Good On Paper and played opposite Mark Wahlberg in the #1 Netflix film Spenser Confidential. She also appeared in the critically acclaimed indie drama Pieces of a Woman with Vanessa Kirby. Other credits include Instant Family, starring Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, a comedy series she created and starred in for Netflix.