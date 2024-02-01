ITV, TikTok, and More Join as Partners For the 2024 Olivier Awards 2024 With Mastercard

The star-studded ceremony takes place on Sunday 14 April at London's Royal Albert Hall.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Partners for the Olivier Awards 2024 with Mastercard, the most prestigious night in British theatre, have been announced. The star-studded ceremony takes place on Sunday 14 April at London's Royal Albert Hall. Partnerships include entertainment, production and award category sponsors. 

Mastercard returns as headline sponsor for the 14th year, championing the very best of London theatre with their support of the Mastercard Best New Musical category, which they have proudly sponsored since 2014. Mastercard have provided priceless opportunities, solely for cardholders, including exclusive access to public ticketing, VIP ticket packages and sweepstakes giving lucky winners the chance to sit with the stars. 

Charlie Carrington, Senior Vice President Marketing & Communications, UK and Ireland at Mastercard said, “We are delighted to partner once again with the Olivier Awards to celebrate the best talent and performances London theatre has to offer. Mastercard continues to work closely with the creative industries and champion all those performing on stage or behind the scenes, whilst bringing fans closer to their passion for theatre.” 

Eleanor Lloyd, President of the Society of London Theatre, said, “The Society of London Theatre is hugely grateful for Mastercard's invaluable support of the Olivier Awards, without which this key event in the theatrical calendar could simply not take place, and to all of our partners and supporters for their year-round championship of theatre and the arts.” 

Highlights from the Awards will be shown on the evening of the ceremony by returning broadcast partners ITV1 and ITVX. TikTok will be the Awards' official mobile entertainment platform, hosting their pre-ceremony Green Carpet livestream on the Official London Theatre channel for the second year. 

Cunard returns to sponsor the Best Revival category for a fifth year, as well as the nominees' celebration, which is hosted at The Londoner by the Awards' longtime hotel partner who will also be sponsoring the Best New Play category. VIP guests will enjoy refreshments courtesy of returning Champagne partner Taittinger, both at the nominees' celebration and on the night itself. 

The Lynne & Land Foundation, established by the late esteemed choreographer Gillian Lynne and her husband Peter Land, returns to sponsor the Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer. 

The Noel Coward Foundation will again sponsor the Best Entertainment or New Comedy Play category, which is named in honour of the great British playwright. 

Additional returning partners include Global, Heart of London Business Alliance, Newman Displays and See Tickets. 



