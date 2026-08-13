INTO THE WOODS Announces Full Casting For West End Transfer

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Jamie Wilson Productions, Alchemation and New Ventures Entertainment has announced the full cast for the West End transfer of multi-award-winning Bridge Theatre production of Into the Woods.

Sondheim and Lapine’s iconic production marks the first West End transfer for The Bridge Theatre and the first time Into the Woods has been in the West End since 1991. Jordan Fein’s production opens at the Noël Coward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, on 7 October 2026, with previews from 22 September, running until 9 January 2027.

The cast includes: Simbi Akande (Cinderella), John Dagleish (Baker), Fiona Finsbury (Rapunzel), Lucas Koch (Rapunzel’s Prince), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Baker’s Wife), Jack Quarton (Steward), Keith Ramsay (Jack), Matthew Seadon-Young (Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf), and Michael S. Siegel (Narrator) join the previously announced Valda Aviks (Grandmother/Giant), Geoffrey Aymer (Cinderella’s Father), Kate Fleetwood (The Witch), Jennifer Hepburn (Cinderella’s Stepmother and Alternate Witch), Hana Ichijo (Lucinda), Julie Jupp (Jack’s Mother), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Florinda) and Gracie McGonigal (Little Red Ridinghood), with Hollie Aires, Sabrina Aloueche, Jacob Fowler, Adam Robert Lewis, Sophie Linder-Lee, Toby Turpin, and Elsie Watson as Standbys.

The production team includes: Director: Jordan Fein; Set and Costume Designer: Tom Scutt; Musical Supervisor: Mark Aspinall; Orchestrations by: Jonathan Tunick; Sound Designer: Adam Fisher; Lighting Designer: Aideen Malone; Video Designer: Roland Horvath; Movement Director: Jenny Ogilvie; Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Designer: Sam Cox; Puppetry Design: Cheryl ‘Chuck’ Brown, Max Humphries & Tom Scutt; Musical Director: Alex Beetschen; Casting Director: Stuart Burt CDG CSA; Production Manager: Chris Hay; Associate Director: Georgia Green; Scenic Associate: David Allen; Associate Musical Director: Cat Beveridge; Associate Sound Designer: Ollie Durrant; Associate Lighting Designer: Lucy Adams; Associate Costume Designer: Lucy Martin; Associate Video Designer: Hayley Egan; Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Supervisor: Charlie Watson; Costume Supervisor: Lydia McDonald; Props Supervisors: Jonathan Hall & Chris Marcus for Marcus Hall Props; Orchestral Management: Andy Barnwell & Rich Weeden for BW Musicians.

The production opened late last year at the Bridge Theatre, going on to win Best Ensemble or Cast and Best Designer at the Critics’ Circle Awards, and Best Musical Revival and Best Lighting Design at the Olivier Awards.

Producer Jamie Wilson said today, “We have been blown away by the public reaction to the West End transfer of Into the Woods. With the cast who have joined this transfer and those who have been with the production since 2025, we have a phenomenal group of performers. Having won multiple Olivier Awards, over the last months we have enjoyed collaborating on how we adapt the Bridge Theatre production into its new life at one of the West Ends most beautiful playhouses, the Noël Coward Theatre.”

The transfer will run at the Noël Coward Theatre from 22 September 2026 – 9 January 2027. For tickets, visit intothewoodsonstage.com.

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Related Stories 1 INTO THE WOODS Will Transfer to the West End from the Bridge Theatre

Marking the first West End transfer for The Bridge, the multi-award-winning production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into The Woods will run in the West End this Autumn.