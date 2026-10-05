IN PIECES to Make World Premiere at London's The Other Palace
Martha Geelan directs the production, with choreography by Sam Wilson Freeman and music supervision by Brian Russell Carey.
Joey Contreras' musical In Pieces will make its world premiere at London's The Other Palace in 2027, following its sold-out concert run. The first week of performances, from 6 to 14 February 2027, are now on sale.
The world premiere will mark the first fully realised production of In Pieces, with Martha Geelan returning to direct. The creative team also comprises Sam Wilson Freeman as Choreographer, Brian Russell Carey as Music Supervisor and Harry Blumenau CDG CSA as Casting Director. The production is produced by Andrew Patino and Jacob Stuckelman of Regular People and Rebecca Gwyther of RJG Productions.
Joey Contreras said, “This is a huge day for In Pieces as we enter into the next stage of the show's journey with the world premiere of our fully realised production. From concert stagings, to digital live-captures and album releases - our show really has gone from strength to strength in building up an audience in the UK and beyond. All of these moments have been a testament to the hard work and dedication of the creative team, production team, and everyone who has been involved in the show's life. I can't wait to share this world premiere production with audiences in London next year, with more exciting news to come.”
Producers Andrew Patino of Regular People and Rebecca Gwyther of RJG Productions added, “In Pieces has had a truly unique development that invited fans into the process of making a musical. It's remarkable to see people from all over the world fall in love with the musical long before it reached the stage. We're thrilled to finally bring a world premiere production to London, giving our fans the opportunity to see it live and inviting a whole new audience to discover the musical for the first time.”
The previous staged concert iteration in 2026 took Contreras' bold and romantic, contemporary musical to the next stage in its development following multiple sold-out concerts (including at The Other Palace and at New York City's Joe's Pub), a digital live-capture concert release – purchased 20,000 times in 151 countries and amassing over 100,000 views - and a deluxe highlights album released with Broadway Records, which has totalled over 70 million streams. In 2027, In Pieces continues that journey at The Other Palace in London.
Casting will be announced at a later date.
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