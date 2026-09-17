I GET A KICK OUT OF COLE to Make UK Debut with Ann Hampton Callaway

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Tony-nominated Broadway star Ann Hampton Callaway has announced her return to Crazy Coqs this November with the UK premiere of I Get A Kick Out Of Cole - a celebration of the music and words of Cole Porter. Running as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, the show will play for four performances only on 17, 18, 19, and 22 November 2026.

Best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing!, Callaway will perform a number of hits from the great Cole Porter. Among the highlights is I Gaze in Your Eyes, a song composed by Callaway posthumously with Cole Porter, with the approval of the Cole Porter Estate. Other hits include Just One of Those Things, From This Moment On, Night and Day, Every Time We Say Goodbye, and more.

Ann Hampton Callaway today said, “Cole Porter's impact on my life as a singer, songwriter and storyteller is powerful and personal. Being the only composer to have collaborated with him and digging deeper into his personal and artistic life makes this celebration uniquely meaningful. I can't wait to wrap London in the arms of his extraordinary songbook!”

About Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as Celebrity of the Year and two years in a row as Best Jazz Vocalist, Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film The Good Shepherd. Callaway is a multi-platinum award selling songwriter whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded 83 CDs as a soloist and guest, and her latest critically acclaimed CD, Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1, debuted at #1 on iTunes Jazz. Ann's honours include The Theater World Award, 17 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking, and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.

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