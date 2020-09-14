HUNCHtheatre Presents A HERO OF OUR TIME

World-class underground theatre in the heart of the West End. For 3 shows only,

HUNCHtheatre bring you their acclaimed modernisation of a neglected Russian masterpiece. We invite you into Stone Nest, an astonishingly beautiful former chapel and future performing arts space on Shaftesbury Avenue. Step into the mind of the most ambiguous character in literature, into the mind of a soldier, where balls and bar-rooms become battlefields.

Discover a new classic, a new venue and a new kind of theatre for our time.

In order to comply with Covid 19 regulations we are unable to accept walkups, so please let us know in advance if you would like to attend.

HUNCHtheatre is comprised of multi award-winning director from Belarus, Vladimir Shcherban, and award-winning playwright and actor from Britain, Oliver Bennett. Our ethos is to create a cultural exchange between European and British theatre. We believe the future belongs to small flexible companies like us. This adaptation of Mikhail Lermontov's A Hero Of Our Time began life in a social housing living room in London, performing for just 10 people. We were invited to perform in a Soho hotel, at the Edinburgh festival, a month run at the Arcola Theatre, then at festivals in St Petersburg, Cologne and even an abandoned swimming pool in London during lockdown, all to huge critical acclaim. It was listed as one of the best pieces of theatre of 2018 by Broadway World, called 'a vision of what theatre should be' (The Spectator), 'a blistering feat of storytelling' (The Stage), 'a very clever adaptation' (TLS).

Our next show was the world's first response to the Novichok attack, To See Salisbury, which played at RADA, then travelled to Ukraine and America. We then produced The Legend of the Holy Drinker - an adaptation of a neglected 1939 masterpiece by Austrian writer Joseph Roth. This premiered at the Vault Festival 2020 and was hailed as 'a thought-provoking show full of theatrical

invention'. We are currently working on several new projects including an adaptation of Turgenev's 'Virgin Soil'. We are committed to proving that we are the future of theatre: we have never been more active, holding public and private readings in London and France, and performing a 'delivery show' in Portsmouth. We have a department in Minsk,

HUNCHtheatreBelarus, that is currently working in very difficult circumstances on a new show about Jewish-Belarusian poet Moshe Kulbak, who was killed by the NKVD on the infamous Night of the Murdered Poets.

18th (7.30pm) & 19th (2.30pm & 7.30pm) September 2020, Stone Nest,136 Shaftesbury Avenue, London, W1D 5EZ. Running time: 75mins.

Learn more at www.hunchtheatre.org.

