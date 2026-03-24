HORRIBLE HISTORIES to Celebrate 15 Years in the West End This Summer

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This summer, Birmingham Stage Company will return to London’s West End with the funniest, fearsome and most farcical facts from British history in Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - The Best Bits! a romp through the nation’s remarkable past.Celebrating 21 years of Horrible Histories Live on Stage and 15 years in the West End, this special anniversary production brings together the greatest hits from the legendary Barmy Britain series for a riotous month-long run at the Apollo Theatre. Events will run from Thursday 30 July to Monday 31 August.Audiences can expect all the glorious gory highlights: from gunpowder Guy to the notorious Nightsoil Men. Will you survive the putrid plague? Dare you stand up to cruel King John? Or escape the clutches of villainous Burke and Hare? It’s a wild ride through Britain’s barmiest moments, packed with facts, fun and fabulous figures!A perfect first theatre trip for young audiences and a treat for grown-ups who love their history horrible, the show is recommended for ages 5 to 105 (please note 106-year-olds may not like it)!Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - The Best Bits! is directed by Neal Foster, featuring Emma Swan and Neal Foster, designed by Jacqueline Trousdale, with lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Nick Sagar, music by Matthew Scott and choreography by Kenn Oldfield.Based on the bestselling books by Terry Deary – the world’s top-selling non-fiction author for children – Horrible Histories has sold over 36 million copies in 45 languages. Deary’s delightfully dreadful stories have come alive on stage thanks to the Birmingham Stage Company, one of the world’s top theatre companies for families. They have produced all the Horrible Histories live stage shows since 2005 both in the UK and worldwide, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They are currently touring their acclaimed production of Horrible Histories – The Concert.