Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HIDE AND SEEK Will Have its UK Debut at VAULT Festival

Performances run Tuesday 21st – Thursday 23rd February 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  
HIDE AND SEEK Will Have its UK Debut at VAULT Festival

Italian playwright Tobia Rossi's dark coming-of-age story Hide and Seek will have its UK debut at VAULT Festival in February. This darkly entertaining play delves into bullying and homophobia, following Gio and Mirko on an unflinching and unexpected journey to self-acceptance, with dramatic consequences.

From Zava Productions, this moving play looks at the dangerous power of social media and how vulnerable young minds can be to loud, discriminatory voices around them. Set in a small town in Italy, Gio runs away and hides in a cave, desperate to escape his reality, where he doesn't feel accepted by family, teachers or peers. When his popular classmate Mirko accidentally finds him, Gio enlists him as an accomplice and the rival teenagers embark on a journey of discovery with dark consequences.

In a society where we are encouraged to be ourselves, but 'ourselves' are often not accepted when it comes to sexual orientation and gender identity, Hide and Seek explores the devastating impact of homophobia on young people. This brutal, funny and compelling play offers a fresh perspective, placing the point of view with the teenage protagonists, closely examining the dark and deadly consequences of being raised in a close-minded community.

Hide and Seek stars Issam Al Ghussain (Macbeth and King Lear, The Globe; The Beaker Girls, BBC) as Gio and Nico Cetrulo (Confusions, ArtsEd; The Merchant of Venice and Sapho & Phao, RSC: The Next Generation) as Mirko.

Writer Tobia Rossi comments, If today we're supposedly free to embrace our LGBTQ+ identities, why is it that we keep witnessing instances of homophobic violence? It's almost as if two different realities coexist in my country: an inclusive Italy where diversity is loudly embraced and celebrated, and a hidden country where being different is taboo. Hide and Seek is a dark fairy tale that explores these contradictions and their most extreme and terrifying consequences.

Director Carlotta Brentan says, Hide and Seek is a savage, topical rollercoaster of a play. Tobia Rossi's light touch, the humour and paradoxical innocence of his characters seduce us into opening our hearts to these heavy subjects. The questions Hide and Seek asks are far-reaching and necessary; the time to have these conversations is now.

Hide and Seek is kindly under the patronage of the Consulate General of Italy and the Italian Institute of Culture in London. The play won the 2019 Mario Fratti Award at In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY. In May 2022 Kairos Italy Theater and The Tank produced the worldwide premiere of the English translation at The Tank, New York, translated and directed by Carlotta Brentan.




David Schaal, Harry Visinoni, Sarah Moyle & More to Star in JUMPING THE SHARK 2023 UK Photo
David Schaal, Harry Visinoni, Sarah Moyle & More to Star in JUMPING THE SHARK 2023 UK Tour
Jumping The Shark is by a new comedy writing partnership -  David Cantor and Michael Kingsbury, who also directs. The production will tour the UK in 2023.
Exeter Northcott Theatre And Le Navet Bete to Present DICK WHITTINGTON For Christmas 2023 Photo
Exeter Northcott Theatre And Le Navet Bete to Present DICK WHITTINGTON For Christmas 2023
Following the record-breaking smash-hit Robin Hood, Exeter Northcott and Le Navet Bete are teaming up once again to bring you an unmissable family panto for Chrisrmas 2023 - Dick Whittington!
York Theatre Royals AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS to Tour the UK in 2023 Photo
York Theatre Royal's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS to Tour the UK in 2023
Originally seen at venues around York in summer 2021, the York Theatre Royal production of Around the World in 80 Days is setting off to go around not the world but the UK.
Giffords Circus LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS to Tour the UK Beginning April 2023 Photo
Giffords Circus' LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS to Tour the UK Beginning April 2023
Giffords Circus has revealed the name of it’s 2023 show: Les Enfants du Paradis will take inspiration from French Romanticism in the mid-19th Century.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the New West End Queens of SIX THE MUSICALPhotos: First Look at the New West End Queens of SIX THE MUSICAL
January 10, 2023

New photos have been released of of the 2023 wives of Henry VIII in the hit West End musical, SIX. They are Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Catherine of Aragon, Baylie Carson as Anne Boleyn, Claudia Kariuki as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson as Anna of Cleves, Koko Basigara as Katherine Howard and Roxanne Couch as Catherine Parr.
Cast Announced For WINNER'S CURSE at the Park TheatreCast Announced For WINNER'S CURSE at the Park Theatre
January 10, 2023

TV and radio personality Clive Anderson stars in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations, written by former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator Daniel Taub with Dan Patterson, writer/producer on Mock The Week and The Duck House.
Cast Announced For GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURECast Announced For GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE
January 10, 2023

Grenfell: System Failure asks further vital questions raised at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry since the critically acclaimed 2021 play Grenfell: Value Engineering, which was in The Telegraph's 100 best cultural events of 2021, and the Observer's top 10 productions of 2021.
Philharmonia Orchestra Will Perform Live To Roald Dahl's REVOLTING RHYMES Next MonthPhilharmonia Orchestra Will Perform Live To Roald Dahl's REVOLTING RHYMES Next Month
January 10, 2023

The Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Terry Davis, will perform live to Roald Dahl's classic Revolting Rhymes at the Royal Festival Hall in this family-friendly concert on Sunday 12 February at 3pm.
Performer Keith Jack and Producer Matt Brinker Join Forces for DREAMCOAT STARS UK TourPerformer Keith Jack and Producer Matt Brinker Join Forces for DREAMCOAT STARS UK Tour
January 10, 2023

A new UK touring concert has been announced at over 60 venues across the UK. Dreamcoat Stars will feature reimagined versions of musical theatre songs, uniquely performed by cast members who have starred in one of the world’s most well-known musicals: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. 
share