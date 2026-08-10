HERCULES Star Bradley Gibson to Release New Single 'Here We Go Again'

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Bradley Gibson, currently starring as Hercules in Disney's Hercules in London's West End, will release his new original single "HERE WE GO AGAIN" on August 21.

Known to theater audiences for leading roles on Broadway and beyond, Gibson continues to expand his work as a songwriter and recording artist with 'Here We Go Again,' a dance-pop track that pairs euphoric production with a much messier emotional story underneath.

'Here We Go Again' explores the cycle of knowing someone isn't good for you, convincing yourself you're finally ready to let them go, and finding yourself pulled right back in the moment they call.

'I love making music that makes you want to move, but for me, it always starts with the words,' says Gibson. 'The story. The thing I'm trying to say. 'Here We Go Again' is a dance song rooted in yearning, longing, and knowing you should let someone go...then answering when they call anyway.'

The single marks the latest chapter in Gibson's growing body of original music and is accompanied by a larger visual and performance world. In addition to the original recording, Gibson has created a music video, as well as an acoustic interpretation and extended dance version of the song.

Gibson is currently making his West End debut in the title role of Disney's Hercules at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. He previously originated the role of Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse and starred on Broadway as Simba in Disney's The Lion King. His Broadway credits also include A Bronx Tale, Rocky, and Chicago. On screen, his credits include Netflix's Partner Track, Power Book II: Ghost, Kung Fu, Mid-Century Modern, and Fire Island.

As a Black queer artist, Gibson's original music explores desire, vulnerability, freedom and the complicated spaces between them. With 'Here We Go Again,' he brings those themes directly to the dance floor-turning heartbreak and yearning into something listeners can move through.

'HERE WE GO AGAIN' will be available on all major streaming platforms August 21. Pre-save the song here.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming