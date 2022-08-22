Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Calling all corn nuts on 1 September!

Aug. 22, 2022 
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host Free Fan Day

The school bell is ringing and the Corn Nuts are being called, not to class, but to a day of Big Fun - and it definitely will be Beautiful! So, grab your diaries and mark the date as The Other Palace has a lot planned on 1 September.

Starting at midday, attendees will have the opportunity to take part in scheduled choreography and vocal workshops on the iconic Westerburg High stage, attend multiple Q&As with cast members and creatives happening at the bar and show off their Heathers knowledge during the Quiz. Rumour has it a lifeboat of new cast members might be sailing nearby that day too...

Throughout the afternoon there will be photo opportunities with current members, giveaways, and the chance to become truly a Heather by making your own scrunchie.

Cosplay is not only welcomed, not only encourage...but essential - we want to see your best blazers on and signature black trench coats.


During the day we plan to break a World Record, Heathers The Musical style. As "the extreme always seems to make an impression," why not be a part of Heathers history and make your mark with us?

Heathers Big Fan Day will start at 12pm on Thursday 1 September with the afternoon activities running until 6pm. The event will be free; however, sessions will be ticketed and require booking in advance, this can be done via The Other Palace website.

Amidst the activities throughout the day there will be the evening performance of Heathers The Musical which will be one of the final performances for the current cast members.

With a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

More information and full schedule here.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith





