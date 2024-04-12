HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Return to West End Ahead of Third National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a smash hit West End run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018, two national tours and record-breaking runs at London's The Other Palace, the WhatsOnStage ‘BEST NEW MUSICAL' winner, the beloved musical will be back in the West End for only six weeks before embarking on its third tour from 24 July at the Theatre Royal Windsor.

Experience Heathers the Musical differently – really up close and personal @sohoplace, the West End's newest theatre…how very!

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!

The 2024 Class of Westerberg High will be announced shortly.

Greetings and salutations! Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.

That is until JD, the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold over 20,000 tickets across the initial run and selling-out prior to its opening gala performance. It had similar success transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The show then broke records again back at its original home, The Other Palace, as the longest running show in the venue's history.

The musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.