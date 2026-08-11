HARD-BOILED WONDERLAND AND THE END OF THE WORLD Stage Adaptation to Make European Premiere at Barbican

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This October, the Barbican will welcome the European premiere of the first-ever stage adaptation of Haruki Murakami's cult 1985 novel, Hard-Boiled Wonderland and End of the World. Adapted for the stage by Ako Takahashi, directed and choreographed by Philippe Decouflé, and starring Tatsuya Fujiwara (Death Note, Battle Royale), End of the World… presents a captivating dystopian vision of contemporary Japan, following the protagonist's descent into a Kafkaesque Tokyo underworld. Performances will run Thursday 8 — Sunday 11 October 2026.

Over forty years since its publication, the novel finds a new life onstage in 2026; although a fantasy story, its themes of technology and the subconscious resonate deeply with a modern audience reckoning in real time with the impact of AI, surveillance, and fast-moving technology on the experience of what it means to be human.

Performed in Japanese with English surtitles, the company is made up of an incredibly talented cast of Japanese actors, dancers and musicians, and is led by Fujiwara, who made his stage debut at the Barbican aged 15 in Yukio Ninagawa's Shintokumaru in 1997, and has since returned five times. The production has toured Japan extensively, as well as a stop in Singapore, before arriving for its first stop out of Asia at the Barbican. Later, it will visit Paris and South Korea.

To celebrate End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland coming to the Barbican, Fujiwara will introduce a special screening of Battle Royale, his breakout role, in Cinema 1 (10 Oct), and Haruki Murakami will make a rare in-person appearance, reading aloud from his book The City and Its Uncertain Walls and appearing in conversation with actor and theatre-maker Simon McBurney in Cinema 1 (11 Oct). This will be followed by a screening of the 2005 adaptation of Murakami's short story Tony Takitani.

Toni Racklin, Barbican Head of Theatre & Dance, says, “We are over the moon to be hosting the European premiere of this extraordinary production celebrating Japan's greatest living novelist, the unparalleled Haruki Murakami. This version of End of the World… is a true spectacle: surreal, conceptual, humorous, and as relevant as it ever has been in its fantastical, thought-provoking exploration of tech and selfhood. I am immensely proud that over the years, the Barbican Theatre has become a hub for excellent Japanese artistry – encapsulated by the fact that the wonderful Tatsuya has been performing here for over twenty-five years! A huge thank you to the company, creatives, and to HoriPro for your hard work in bringing this production to us from the other side of the world.”

Tatsuya Fujiwara, lead actor, says, “At the age of fifteen, I made my stage debut at the Barbican Theatre in Shintokumaru, directed by the late Yukio Ninagawa. Returning to this very venue—the place where my journey as an actor truly began—this coming October fills me with deep emotion. Mr. Ninagawa was a great admirer of Haruki Murakami's novels, and under his influence, I too began reading Murakami's works in my youth. It is immensely thrilling to now bring to London audiences End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland, a universe we have brought to life alongside the incredibly talented Philippe Decouflé. I look forward to transcending language barriers to share this wondrous world, seamlessly navigating between two parallel narratives. Coincidentally, I hear that the musical adaptation of Death Note—a story in which I played Light Yagami in the film version—is currently running at the Barbican as well. It fills me with great pride to see works originating in Japan being embraced by audiences abroad in this way. I truly look forward to seeing you all at the theatre this October.”

Philippe Decouflé, director, says, “To bring Haruki Murakami's wondrous and elusive world to the stage, I created a production that seamlessly weaves together dialogue, dance, music, and vivid visual expression. Reflecting the core of the story—two parallel worlds—I depicted the real world in black and white and dreams in color, pursuing a poetic beauty as these two realms gradually intertwine.

“Despite differences in language and culture, I felt a deep bond with the wonderful Japanese company, led by the remarkably talented Tatsuya Fujiwara, united by our shared language of theatre and mutual passion. While this is a large-scale international project, it is also a deeply personal creation into which I have poured my own love and passion. I am truly thrilled to share this unique Murakami world—filled with fantasy, humor, and beauty—with audiences at the Barbican Theatre in London. I invite you to step away from the routines of daily life and immerse yourself in a dreamlike experience with us.”

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