Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Guy Masterson Returns to Wilton's Music Hall With ANIMAL FARM

Performances are 23rd January to 27th January.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 2 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 3 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 4 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert

Guy Masterson Returns to Wilton's Music Hall With ANIMAL FARM

Guy Masterson Returns to Wilton's Music Hall With ANIMAL FARM

Due to reasons beyond his control, Guy Masterson will be reprising his globally acclaimed, West End tour de force for the first time since hanging up his trotters in 2013, after over 1000 physically demanding performances around the world over 18 years.

So, in the spirit of the show must go on Masterson- an acclaimed solo performer and director of the West End & Broadway hit THE SHARK IS BROKEN, will now his reclaim his legendary adaptation of Orwell's barnyard masterpiece for 6 only performances in the glorious surrounds of Wilton's Music Hall, where only 8 months ago he performed his award-winning solo UNDER MILK WOOD by Dylan Thomas.  Rehearsals for ANIMAL FARM start only two days after Masterson returns from New York having performed his other classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL Off Broadway at the SoHo Playhouse.

After having officially retired this performance four times, even burning his costume - a threadbare pair of overalls - on the national news in Kosovo in 2008, Masterson now brings his performance of ANIMAL FARM to the  stage for the final time, animating  this allegorical tale with only a bale of hay, bowler hat, a whip, home-made animal sound effects and an extraordinarily thrilling physical performance; the equivalent of running a marathon every night. A truly remarkable theatrical feat.

Orwell's 1945 masterpiece is as timely as ever as we observe politicians and leaders all over the world engage in spin, double-speak and downright lies to perpetuate their control over their proletariat, proving that his central message of shattered idealism and abuse of power is as prevalent now as it ever was. and, if anything, even more cynical.

"When I first performed it in 1995, we were in the grip of Thatcherism and needed change. In 2013, we'd had the Iraq war and uncovered Blair's lies behind 'WMDs'. We have seen Trump's attempts at overturning American Democracy and suffered Boris Johnson's apparent inability to string two truths together. No doubt the General Election will make for rich pickings, proving that Orwell's warnings remain as important as ever!"

"This is a performance that works for all ages." Guy says.  "The book is still on the curriculum. It is topical, often hilarious and ultimately quite tragic. so it makes for perfect theatre!"
 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Birmingham Hippodrome Launches Teachers Theatre Network Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Launches Teachers Theatre Network

Birmingham Hippodrome has launched a brand-new programme for teachers and educators in the West Midlands.

2
Photos: Polka Theatre Presents THE SNOW QUEEN Photo
Photos: Polka Theatre Presents THE SNOW QUEEN

Production images have been released for Polka Theatre's Snow Queen, the first commission of Artistic Director Helen Matravers’ tenure - which is taking place in the Main Theatre until 21 January.

3
Watch Tony Finelli Sing Cant Seem To Write A Love Song From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Watch Tony Finelli Sing 'Can't Seem To Write A Love Song' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Tony Finelli pours his heart out in a new 'Demo Session' video for 'Can't Seem To Write A Love Song' from 'The Finellis Musical'. Watch the video and get a glimpse of this introspective moment in the show.

4
New Biographic Play Celebrates the Life of Dr Feelgood Co-Founder Wilko Johnson Photo
New Biographic Play Celebrates the Life of Dr Feelgood Co-Founder Wilko Johnson

Bringing to life the true story, words and music of Wilko Johnson, the world premiere of a new biographic play by Jonathan Maitland (The Interview, An Audience With Jimmy Saville) is a tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the music scene.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You