Guy Masterson Returns to Wilton's Music Hall With ANIMAL FARM

Due to reasons beyond his control, Guy Masterson will be reprising his globally acclaimed, West End tour de force for the first time since hanging up his trotters in 2013, after over 1000 physically demanding performances around the world over 18 years.



So, in the spirit of the show must go on Masterson- an acclaimed solo performer and director of the West End & Broadway hit THE SHARK IS BROKEN, will now his reclaim his legendary adaptation of Orwell's barnyard masterpiece for 6 only performances in the glorious surrounds of Wilton's Music Hall, where only 8 months ago he performed his award-winning solo UNDER MILK WOOD by Dylan Thomas. Rehearsals for ANIMAL FARM start only two days after Masterson returns from New York having performed his other classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL Off Broadway at the SoHo Playhouse.



After having officially retired this performance four times, even burning his costume - a threadbare pair of overalls - on the national news in Kosovo in 2008, Masterson now brings his performance of ANIMAL FARM to the stage for the final time, animating this allegorical tale with only a bale of hay, bowler hat, a whip, home-made animal sound effects and an extraordinarily thrilling physical performance; the equivalent of running a marathon every night. A truly remarkable theatrical feat.



Orwell's 1945 masterpiece is as timely as ever as we observe politicians and leaders all over the world engage in spin, double-speak and downright lies to perpetuate their control over their proletariat, proving that his central message of shattered idealism and abuse of power is as prevalent now as it ever was. and, if anything, even more cynical.



"When I first performed it in 1995, we were in the grip of Thatcherism and needed change. In 2013, we'd had the Iraq war and uncovered Blair's lies behind 'WMDs'. We have seen Trump's attempts at overturning American Democracy and suffered Boris Johnson's apparent inability to string two truths together. No doubt the General Election will make for rich pickings, proving that Orwell's warnings remain as important as ever!"



"This is a performance that works for all ages." Guy says. "The book is still on the curriculum. It is topical, often hilarious and ultimately quite tragic. so it makes for perfect theatre!"

