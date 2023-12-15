Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Guest Blog: 'True Health is Not About How You Look': Writer and Actor Kate Sumpter on Health, Fat-Shaming and Sin in Her Play SPIN

'Fatphobia hurts us all and performing arts culture is complicit.'

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 4 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording

Guest Blog: 'True Health is Not About How You Look': Writer and Actor Kate Sumpter on Health, Fat-Shaming and Sin in Her Play SPIN

Six years ago, I was partially paralysed, unable to walk normally, and too weak to jump even an inch. I was also receiving more compliments on my body than ever. 

After a catastrophic disc herniation that caused a condition called Cauda Equina and emergency surgery to save my ability to use my legs and bowels, I happened to lose about fifteen pounds in two weeks. I was already thin but the stress killed my appetite to the point where I burned through any fat reserves I had along with almost all my muscle. 

Yet two weeks after major surgery, my paralysed leg taped into a walking position under my costume, I was on a film set of a major tv production being complimented on my lithe frame. I looked like a model, they said. I was the least physically healthy I had ever been but here I was receiving accolades for the perceived beauty of my emaciated body. If I needed more proof that what our society perceives as a ‘good’ body has nothing to do with actual health, I certainly received it. 

Guest Blog: 'True Health is Not About How You Look': Writer and Actor Kate Sumpter on Health, Fat-Shaming and Sin in Her Play SPIN
Photo Credit: Lana Nemchenko

I thought about this experience a lot while writing my solo show SPIN. It is a dark comedy about a spin instructor with dreams of attaining the perfect body who is forced on a journey to save her soul. I also perform the piece while spinning on a stationary bike so (spoiler alert!) I did eventually regain the use of my leg.

The play posits that skinniness is not only wrongly equated with health but is such a venerated quality that it takes on the value of a virtue. Conversely, being fat can be seen as practically sinful. In a Capitalist society that worships productivity, fatness is construed as the ultimate sign of laziness and therefore a moral failing.

This is not true- it’s a body, not a spiritual litmus test- yet moralising the body forms a kind of secular religion which manifests in fitness culture and society at large in very destructive ways. It is often much harder for fat people to get jobs and appropriate medical care, not to mention the outright cruelty that they can face on a daily basis. Part of the reason people want to be thin is because they’re terrified of being treated how society treats fat people. 

Guest Blog: 'True Health is Not About How You Look': Writer and Actor Kate Sumpter on Health, Fat-Shaming and Sin in Her Play SPIN
Photo Credit: Lana Nemchenko

But skinny people suffer from fatphobic ideology too. Believing that so much of our worth is tied to how little adipose tissue we have is a devastating limitation of our humanity. We are so much more than that yet so many of us still find ourselves in a constant cycle of dissatisfaction with our weight, chasing an end to our perceived imperfections that never comes. Fatphobia hurts everyone, but by dismantling our judgements and misconceptions we can free ourselves. 

Being against fatphobia does not make me anti-health. I am a fervent advocate for health; true health that is not about how you look, but how you feel and how much you enjoy life.

Guest Blog: 'True Health is Not About How You Look': Writer and Actor Kate Sumpter on Health, Fat-Shaming and Sin in Her Play SPIN
Photo Credit: Lana Nemchenko

If we truly care about health then let’s advocate for easier access to nutritious foods, inclusive fitness culture, and correcting racial and class inequalities which worsen health outcomes rather than shaming individuals (which, by the way, has been proven not to make anyone skinnier or healthier in the long term). Hating our bodies is a pervasive sickness in our society and it is worthy of far more of our attention.

SPIN is my attempt to shine some light on this illness but ultimately we have to be the cure.

SPIN is at the Arcola Theatre 9 – 20 January 2024


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Guest Blog: Writer and Actor Kate Sumpter on Fat-Shaming, Health and Sin Photo
Guest Blog: Writer and Actor Kate Sumpter on Fat-Shaming, Health and Sin

Six years ago, I was partially paralysed, unable to walk normally, and too weak to jump even an inch. I was also receiving more compliments on my body than ever. 

2
Paul Merton and Suki Webster Will Perform a Residency at The Comedy Store Photo
Paul Merton and Suki Webster Will Perform a Residency at The Comedy Store

The Comedy Store has announced that Paul Merton and Suki Webster, two of the UK’s leading improvisers, will be bringing their highly anticipated brand new improv show to London’s legendary Comedy Store for a weekly residency every Wednesday from 6 March 2024.

3
Save up to 51% on the West End Transfer of HAMNET Photo
Save up to 51% on the West End Transfer of HAMNET

Experience the Royal Shakespeare Company’s hotly anticipated stage adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel Hamnet, adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman. 

4
Kate Fleetwood and Callum Scott Howells Join A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Theatre Royal Bath Photo
Kate Fleetwood and Callum Scott Howells Join A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Theatre Royal Bath

It is announced that Dominic West will lead an all-star cast in this hotly anticipated production, as he is joined by Olivier and Tony Award nominee Kate Fleetwood (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Macbeth, London Road) and BAFTA Cymru Award winner Callum Scott Howells, star of Channel 4’s It’s A Sin and West End phenomenon Cabaret. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the TabardPhotos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard
Royal Albert Hall Adds GHOSTBUSTERS to its Films In Concert Series for 2024Royal Albert Hall Adds GHOSTBUSTERS to its Films In Concert Series for 2024
Save up to 75% on Cabaret Extravaganza LA CLIQUESave up to 75% on Cabaret Extravaganza LA CLIQUE
Review: ULSTER AMERICAN, Riverside StudiosReview: ULSTER AMERICAN, Riverside Studios

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed! Video
Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You