Griff Rhys Jones and Matt Terry Join Edward Baker-Duly In DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

The record-setting Broadway sensation, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical today confirms casting for its Cardiff run at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff from Wednesday 20th - Sunday 24th November 2019 and it's Christmas season at The Lowry opening on Tuesday 10 December 2019 and running through until Sunday 5 January 2020. Comedy legend Griff Rhys Jones will star as Old Max, alongside X-Factor winner Matt Terry as Young Max and Edward Baker-Duly as the world-famous mischief maker, The Grinch.

Griff Rhys Jones OBE will star as Old Max. Griff, is an actor, writer and presenter, known for his comedy sketch work on the BBC, most notably Not The Nine O'Clock News and Smith and Jones. His acting work includes Mine All Mine, Marple and a guest appearance in Midsomer Murders for ITV1, and Murder On The Blackpool Express for Gold. He hosted three series of the BBC2 show Restoration, two series of Quizeum, for BBC4, and presented It'll be Alright On The Night, for ITV1 from 2008 to 2016.

Griff has also authored a range of documentaries, including programmes about John Betjeman, Arthur Ransome, Rudyard Kipling, Charles Dickens, Thomas Hardy and Kenneth Grahame, as well as several series looking at everything from mountains, to cities and rivers. His most recent travel documentaries include Slow Train Through Africa and Griff's Great Britain (both for ITV1), and multiple series of Three Men Go To ... (BBC2) with Rory McGrath and Dara Ó Briain.

A multiple Olivier Award winner, Griff returned to the theatre in 2009 with a massively successful run in the West End revival of Oliver! playing Fagin. He was last in the West End as Scrooge in the 2018 musical A Christmas Carol, and as Harpagon in the Olivier-nominated The Miser with Lee Mack. In 2018, he also toured his stand-up show extensively across Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand, with a new tour across the UK for 2019.

Matt Terry stars as Young Max. Matt has been non-stop since his win back in 2016. He had a top 3 hit with his Ed SHeeran penned winner's single When Christmas Comes Around. His debut album Trouble was released in November 2017 which featured Subeme La Radio and the lead single Sucker For You has been streamed 100 million times. In addition to music, he has also fronted his own radio show for Capital FM and has just completed touring the UK as the lead role in Dreamworks' Madagascar The Musical.

Edward Baker-Duly will appear as The Grinch. Edward has worked in film, television and theatre in New York, the UK and South Africa. His considerable theatre credits include: The King and I (Lincoln Center Theatre), The King and I, Wizard of Oz (London Palladium), Gone with the Wind (New London Theatre), South Pacific (National Theatre), West Side Story (Prince of Wales Theatre), Salad Days (Vaudeville Theatre), Kiss Me Kate, Copacabana, The Lady Vanishes, Dick Barton Special Agent, Twelfth Night, The Mikado, Side by Side by Sondheim, Full Monty, The Pirates of Penzance and Singing in the Rain (UK and Ireland Tour. Television includes: Billions (Showtime), Royal Pains (USA Network), Elementary (CBS), Upstairs Downstairs, Downton Abbey, Emmerdale (ITV) and Yes Prime Minister (BBC).

Featuring the hit songs You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas, Max the Dog narrates the show, as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Karen Ascoe plays Grandma Who; David Bardsley is Grandpa Who; Alan Pearson is Papa Who and Holly Dale Spencer is Mama Who.

The other citizens of Whoville are played by Nicola Barney as Annie Who; Nina Bell as Betty Lou; Lydia Bradd as Bugsy; Ana Cardoso as Scallops; Elena Christie as Phyllis; Sophie Leigh-Griffin as Gymslip; Lawrence Guntert as Sporty; Zoe Humphryes as Danny Who; Monifa James as Reno; Sarah-Marie Maxwell as Trixie; Craig Nash as Palm Springs; Jessica Pardoe as Auntie Who; Andrew Pepper as Buzz; Lucy May Pollard as Punky; Callum Train as Timey; and Ellen Whitehead as Boo Who.

The role of Cindy Lou will be alternated between Isla Gie, Eve Corbishley, Sophie Woods and Bebe Massey.

Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville, breathing life into this timeless story and conjuring the true meaning of Christmas.

The 2019 production is based on the show originally created by 3-time Tony Award winning director, Jack O'Brien. The UK creative team features Set Design by John Lee Beatty, Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell, Sound Design by Richard Brooker, Costume Design by Robert Morgan and Michael Starobin is the show's Orchestrator.

The show broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway. Since then, more than 2 million people across America have been thrilled by this heart-warming musical.

Celebrate Christmas with the show The New York Times calls '100 times better than any bedtime story!'

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is produced by Simon Friend, Running Subway Productions, Gavin Kalin, Phil Mcintyre Entertainments and Eilene Davidson.





