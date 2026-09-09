Greg Hicks to Star in THE MASTER BUILDER at Arcola Theatre

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Olivier Award nominee Greg Hicks will lead a new staging of Henrik Ibsen's The Master Builder at Arcola Theatre, directed by Artistic Director Mehmet Ergen.

The production will use an adaptation by playwright David Edgar, bringing together Ergen and Edgar for a new staging of Ibsen's exploration of artistic ambition, power and the cost of pursuing greatness.

Hicks will star as Halvard Solness, a celebrated architect at the height of his career who is determined to secure his legacy as the consequences of his past begin to resurface.

Louisa Binder will play Hilde Wangel, with Jade Williams as Kaja Fosli and Sally George as Solness' wife, Aline. Ryan Wichert and Robin Hooper will play son and father Ragnar and Knut Brovik, respectively, with Peter Guinness as Doctor Herdal. Josh Picton joins the company as understudy Ragnar.

“Now feels like the perfect moment to stage The Master Builder,” said Ergen. “Edgar's striking adaptation allows questions of ambition, legacy and success to resonate beyond Ibsen's world, connecting the anxieties of the original with our own contemporary preoccupations on the generational divide and what it is we leave behind.”

Hicks' stage credits include Elektra at the Duke of York's, The Grapes of Wrath and The Oresteia at The National Theatre, Oklahoma! at the Young Vic and numerous productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company. His performance in Coriolanus at the Old Vic earned him the Critics' Circle Theatre Award and an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor.

Binder can currently be seen in Amazon's Your Fault: London and has completed filming its follow-up, Our Fault: London. She also starred opposite Natascha McElhone in three seasons of Hotel Portofino and recently filmed the upcoming Channel 4 series Up To No Good.

George's career spans more than four decades across theatre, film, television and radio, including work with the RSC, National Theatre and in the West End. Williams' credits include productions at Shakespeare's Globe, The National Theatre, Royal Court, Chichester Festival Theatre and Arcola Theatre.

The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Robert Innes Hopkins, lighting designer Richard Williamson, sound designer Deniz Dortok and casting director Rob Kelly. Aoife Beaumont serves as assistant director.

Ergen is the co-founder and Artistic Director of Arcola Theatre and co-founded the Southwark Playhouse. Edgar's extensive body of work includes Destiny, Maydays, Pentecost and The New Real for the Royal Shakespeare Company, as well as his acclaimed adaptation of Dickens' Nicholas Nickleby.

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