George and Amal Clooney Help Save The Mill at Sonning

The Mill at Sonning is to re-open its theatre on 30 October.

The Daily Mail has reported that George and Amal Clooney have helped save the Mill at Sonning after it was shut down due to the ongoing pandemic by donating to the venue.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that the Mill at Sonning is now set to reopen on October 30th.

The 2021 season will include a new production of Ray Cooney's riotous comedy farce, 'Two into One', directed by Ron Aldridge, from 5 August - 9 October.

The season launches with Alan Aykbourn's classic comedy 'Relatively Speaking', which will run from 24 March - 22 May. Directed by Robin Herford, a long time associate of the playwright, it will be a restaging of the production that was playing to packed houses in March when all theatres were closed by the Covid pandemic.

That will be followed by the return of TV and film legend Brian Blessed to direct the crime whodunit 'Busman's Honeymoon' by Dorothy L. Sayers (27 May - 31 July), featuring her greatest detective creation, upper crust sleuth Lord Peter Wimsey. Brian Blessed said: "Dorothy L Sayers is one of the greatest writers of The Golden Age of British crime fiction. This is her masterpiece!"

The 2021 season will conclude with a spectacular production of Irving Berlin's musical 'Top Hat' (16 October - 31 December) based on RKO's motion picture and directed by Jonathan O'Boyle ('The Last Five Years', 'Aspects of Love' at Southwark Playhouse, 'Rain Man', UK tour), designed by Jason Denvir.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You