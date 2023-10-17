GWYNETH GOES SKIING Comes to The Pleasance

Performances run Wednesday 13th – Saturday 23rd December 2023.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Awkward Productions will transform London’s Pleasance Theatre into a snowy winter wonderland this Christmas for Gwyneth Goes Skiing. This brand-new show from the harbingers of queer chaos is a story of justice, betrayal, optometry and, somehow, Christmas. It recounts the biggest case to rock the legal world since Vardy vs Rooney. You've had Wagatha Christie - get ready for Gwagatha Christmas. This show makes the audience the jury, asking them to decide who's guilty and who's gooped. 

Performances run Wednesday 13th – Saturday 23rd December 2023.

 Gwyneth Goes Skiing stars Linus Karp as the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar Gwyneth Paltrow, and Joseph Martin as her nemesis, Terry Sanderson, a retired Optometrist from Utah. Karp and Martin have worked together many times as a producing/writing duo, but Gwyneth Goes Skiing marks the first time they will perform opposite one another. 

This camp seasonal spectacular recounts Gwyneth and Terry’s fateful collision in 2016 on the slopes of Deer Valley and the court case seven years later that enthralled the world. Gwyneth Goes Skiing features a whole lot of fiction, a sprinkling of verbatim lines from court transcripts and original music by Leland (RuPaul’s Drag Race; Cher’s Christmas; Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other). Audiences are advised that Gwyneth Goes Skiing is BYOJE (bring your own jade eggs).

Awkward Productions comment, We are gagged and gooped to be bringing you our take on the cultural phenomenon that was Gwyneth in court. Combining Christmas cheer and queer joy, we can't wait to share the wildest and most ridiculous show we've ever created. See you in court.

Awkward Productions have developed a reputation for outrageous, hilarious cult-hit shows including Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story and how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical ‘Cats’. Karp and Martin’s award-winning work has been called an outrageous triumph by Edgar Wright, hilarious, joyful and ridiculous to the point of sublime by Deborah Frances White and repellent trash by The Daily Mail. 




