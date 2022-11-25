Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

GREY MAN, Streaming Online

A creepy story for winter comes to the digital theatre space

Nov. 25, 2022  
GREY MAN, Streaming Online

GREY MAN, Streaming Online Made freely available until 17 December 2022, Grey Man (directed by Robyn Winfield Smith) is a classic, thrilling, dangerous story of what we fear, what we remember, and what we dream.

Two versions of the same woman, Maya (Kate O'Flynn and Kristin Hutchinson), are telling a set of stories. They are in rooms (designed by Jason Kelvin) which adjoin each other and look similar: one is clean, clear and minimalist; the other cluttered, old-fashioned and damaged.

They tell us stories about themselves, their sister, their childhood. They tell us of a grey man who was changed by a spell, and who preyed on others. It's a version of the bogeyman, told to frighten little children to get them to do good.

With the help of atmospheric music (Max Pappenheim), movement, and lighting, Grey Man is a chilling piece of theatre; an experiment for stage and screen.

The two actors may not resemble each other (although at first, I wondered if they were mother and daughter, or sisters, as it isn't clear from the text), but they almost become each other through occasional overlapping lines or similarities in gesture or setting.

Grey Man is about the mind, about love, about control, about hope, about envy, In thirty-three minutes it covers a lot of ground, and an associated feature expands on mindfulness, focusing the thoughts, dealing with truth and trauma.

This is a universal set of stories, about crossing the street to avoid the person who looks different, or entering a first intimate experience with someone older, or exploring whether the woman who follows you really is a witch.

It's a fascinating piece of digital theatre, a drama in storytelling, which by the end feels like an elaborate deception to scare the soul. Writer Lulu Raczka has created a play which is strange, familial, and downright weird.

Grey Man is available to stream until 17 December 2022.

Photo Credit: Liminal Stage Productions



Photos: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire Photo
Photos: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire
Hackney Empire has released production images for its 23rd Christmas pantomime Mother Goose which began previews on 19 November. The production runs until 31 December with press night on 1 December.
Christmas Concerts Announced at Marylebone Theatre Photo
Christmas Concerts Announced at Marylebone Theatre
Curated by Robin Tyson (King’s Singers), five outstanding concerts by some of the most celebrated performers in the UK will open Marylebone Theatre’s music programming this December.
Black Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace Photo
Black Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
Tickets available for As You Like It from just £20 as part of our Black Friday deals!
Mandala Theatre Announces MAD(E), a Play Exploring Masculinity and Young Mens Mental Healt Photo
Mandala Theatre Announces MAD(E), a Play Exploring Masculinity and Young Men's Mental Health
The huge problem of masculinity and boys and young men’s mental health is starkly exposed in a new play developed and produced by Oxford-based Mandala Theatre Company. It will open its national tour at the North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford on January 25th, 2023.

From This Author - Louise Penn

Louise is a former librarian who has been consuming theatre since childhood. Her particular interests are female-led theatre, queer theatre and shows about mental health, but she also loves musical... (read more about this author)


Review: RENEE FLEMING'S CITIES THAT SING: PARIS, IMAXReview: RENEE FLEMING'S CITIES THAT SING: PARIS, IMAX
September 20, 2022

There's no place like Paris, so welcome to my world of opera'. So says Renée Fleming, when introducing this film on the city which invented the word 'connoisseur'.
BWW Review: BLACK LOVE, Kiln TheatreBWW Review: BLACK LOVE, Kiln Theatre
April 2, 2022

There is a sense of anticipation in the air as we take our seats for Black Love, which comes to the Kiln for a strictly limited run this month. As Aurora (Nicholle Cherrie) slinks into the stage set of white boxes, surrounded on all sides by the audience, she brings with her a stylised version of which 'black love' might be.
BWW Review: CLYBOURNE PARK, Park TheatreBWW Review: CLYBOURNE PARK, Park Theatre
March 25, 2022

A revival of Bruce Norris’s biting satire Clybourne Park still feels relevant today to questions of racial tension and gentrification. 
BWW Review: WHILE THE SUN SHINES, Orange Tree TheatreBWW Review: WHILE THE SUN SHINES, Orange Tree Theatre
November 25, 2021

As Bobby becomes engulfed by misunderstandings and misgivings, the script delights in lavender-tinged jokes, a wise ‘trollop,’ and a pair of would-be suitors from Free France and the United States. Farce is hard to get right, but the comings and goings, double-takes and cheeky dialogue are all on point. A cast of seven boasts no weak links and an excellent sense of timing. Four actors return from the successful 2019 run at the same venue and clearly relish the opportunity to come back to this feast of fun.
BWW Review: HAIRSPRAY, London ColiseumBWW Review: HAIRSPRAY, London Coliseum
June 30, 2021

Returning to London after more than a decade, and a few false starts, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s musical is, to quote the closing number of act one, “big, blonde, and beautiful”. 
share