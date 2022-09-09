Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GREASE Will End West End Run in Eight Weeks

The production will close on 29 October 2022.

Sep. 09, 2022  
With only 8 weeks to go, Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, has so far been seen by over 250,000 people in the West End making it the Dominion Theatre's most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE began previews on 3 May 2022 with an official opening on 17 May 2022. The musical last played the Dominion Theatre 26 years ago, closing in 1996, and was as popular and busy this time round, as it was then.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Grease stars Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel at certain performances. Special guest star Jason Donovan resumes performances as Teen Angel from 12 September, at certain performances.

Also in the cast are Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Noah Harrison as Roger, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Darnell Mathew James as Eugene, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances. They are joined by Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Ben Culleton, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Kamilla Fernandes, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Zack Guest, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O'Dwyer and Carly Miles.

This production of GREASE has dedicated the rest of the run to the memory of Olivia Newton-John who sadly passed away in August this year.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere. GREASE was first performed at the Dominion Theatre in 1993 before transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996. It returned to the West End, opening at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2007.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

This production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin, and Curve.


Regional Awards

