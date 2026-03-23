GREASE: THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL Will Return to Battersea Park This Summer

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This summer Secret Cinema will welcome audiences back to Rydell High once more with the return of the critically acclaimed, smash hit Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, following its sold-out run in 2025. The production will open at Evolution London in Battersea Park for a strictly limited run from 22 July to 13 September.

Each performance of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical is a two-and-a-half-hour spectacular. From ‘Summer Nights' to ‘Greased Lightnin'' to ‘We Go Together', every iconic song from the beloved 1978 Paramount Pictures film comes to life as a knock-out cast and live band perform against multiple movie screens.

From the moment they enter this modern live experience, audiences step into the world of the movie, exploring the iconic locations including Frosty Palace, The Autoshop, and The Carnival and immerse themselves in school spirit, training with Coach Calhoun, cheering on the T-Birds, taking part in a choir practice and even tasting 1950s American diner-style delights.

The innovative production is brought to life by the multi-award-winning creative team of Matthew Costain - Director; Tom Rogers - Set Designer; Jennifer Weber - Choreographer; Howard Hudson - Lighting Designer; Gareth Fry - Sound Designer and Ian William Galloway - Video Designer.

Due to popular demand, summer 2026 will feature even more themed Roam and Return seating, allowing audiences to explore the experience and return to dedicated seating at Frosty Diner or The Drive-In.

Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical is produced by Secret Cinema and TodayTix (Merritt Baer, Artistic Director and Co-Founder; Ben Hosford, Executive Producer).

Director: Matt Costain; Choreographer: Jennifer Weber; Set Designer: Tom Rogers; Lighting Designer: Howard Hudson; Sound Designer: Gareth Fry; Music Supervisor, Orchestrator and Arranger: Steve Sidwell; Video Designer: Ian William Galloway; Costume Designer: Susan Kulkarni and Martina Trottman; Wigs, Hair and Make-up: Farida Ghedwar and Jessie Deol; Casting Director: Grace McInerny for Pippa Aillion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.