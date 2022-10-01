GOOD Leads our Top Ten Shows for October

Click Here for More on LONDON TOP 10

The weather might be cooling, but the West End is heating up. October's theatrical offerings provide an embarassment of riches, with some fantastic shows coming up: from David Tennant as the lead in C.P. Taylor's acclaimed play GOOD to Carrie Hope Fletcher in The Caucasian Chalk Circle at the Rose, to Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor and Elton's John's new musical Tammy Faye.

1. GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

How does a good person end up doing something truely terrible?

John Halder is a good man. But as the world faces its Second World War, John finds himself swept along in a movement that crescendos towards an unthinkable finale.

Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke reimagines one of Britain's most powerful political plays with David Tennant returning to the West End, for 10 weeks only.

GOOD is at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 5 October-24 December. Buy tickets here.

2. Dmitry, Marylebone Theatre

The first play at London's newest theatre promises to be a big event. Dmitry is German writer Schiller's last, unfinished play, resurrected in the dramatic verse of Peter Oswald to be premiered in a production directed by Tim Supple.

In 1605, Dmitry, a young opponent of a defiant Orthodox Russia appears. The Kremlin has suppressed all opposition and keeps a ruthless grip on power with the support of the church and an appeal to nationalist sentiment. But is Dmitry all he appears to be?

Dmitry is at the Marylebone Theatre until 5 November. Buy tickets here.

3. The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Rose Theatre

In this new version by Steve Waters, The Caucasian Chalk Circle looks to be an epic and entertaining tale about justice and humanity is propelled into the present.

With a cast featuring Carrie Hope Fletcher as Grusha Vashnadze and featuring with original songs and full of mischievous humour, this is the first major London production of Bertolt Brecht's epic masterpiece for 25 years.

The Caucasian Chalk Circle is at the Rose Theatre from 1 - 22 October. Buy tickets here.

4. The Doctor, Duke Of York's Theatre

After a short tour, the eagerly-awaited transfer of Robert Icke's sold out, five-star Almeida Theatre production comes to the Duke of York's Theatre.

Starring Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson in this adaption of Arthur Schnitzler's Professor Bernhardi. On an ordinary day, at a private hospital, a young woman fights for her life. A priest arrives to save her soul. Her doctor refuses him entry.

In a divisive time, in a divided nation, a society takes sides.

The Doctor is at Duke Of York's Theatre until 11 December. Buy tickets here.

5. My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

The RSC and Joe Hisaishi bring Japanese creative powerhouse Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro to London's Barbican this autumn.

Excitement has been growing for the magical fantasy world following one extraordinary summer in the lives of sisters Satsuki and Mei as they are swept up in exciting adventures with their new neighbours - transported to a long-forgotten realm of spirits, sprites, and natural wonder.

The celebrated 1988 animated feature film by Hayao Miyazaki will be brought to the stage by its original composer Joe Hisaishi in this landmark new adaptation written by playwright Tom Morton-Smith.

My Neighbour Totoro is at the Barbican Theatre from 8 October - 21 January 2023. Buy tickets here.

6. Marvellous, @sohoplace

October brings not one, but two new theatres to London, with @sohoplace being the first new built theatre in the West End for 50 years.

The opening production will be the New Vic Theatre's much acclaimed production Marvellous, directed by Theresa Heskins.

Growing up in the 1950's in less enlightened times, Neil Baldwin was not expected to be a success. But Neil decided he was destined to do wonderful things and that his life was going to be marvellous. And it is.

He hitchhiked across the country, became a famous clown, got an honorary degree from Keele University, was appointed Stoke City's legendary kit man, appeared on the Queen's New Year Honours list and accepted a BAFTA award for the film made about his life. A friend to anyone he meets, he became a local hero and an inspiration to the world. A reminder to us all not to let anything stand in the way of your dreams, just go out and make them happen.

Marvellous is @sohoplace from 15 October - 26 November. Book tickets here.

7. My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?), Garrick Theatre

My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) is the joyous autobiographical story of social-media sensation Rob Madge. After highly successful runs at the Turbine Theatre and the Edinburgh Festival, this heart-warming show now gets a West End transfer.

A gorgeous queer coming-of-age narrative, using a variety of touching home videos, the show follows Rob as a young Disney fan and how he grew up to become the best version of himself.

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is at the Garrick Theatre from 21 October - 6 November. Buy tickets here.

8. Tammy Faye, Almedia Theatre

Who would have thought that Elton John, Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears and award-winning writer James Graham would come together in North London to present their new musical Tammy Faye?

The true story, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold, is that of one of America's most prolific televangelicalist and how she became a gay icon. Featuring an impressive cast, including Andrew Rannells and Steve John Shepherd, the show promises to be a testament of faith, resilience and the temptations of success.

Tammy Faye is at the Almedia Theatre from 13 October - 3 December. Book tickets here.

9. Mary, Hampstead Theatre

Mary is Rona Munro's new political thriller, holding its world premiere at the Hampstead Theatre.

It's 1567. Meet James Melville, an intelligent, charismatic and skilled diplomat who is also one of the most loyal servants of Mary Stuart, the troubled Queen of Scots. It's a time of political turmoil and the shocking crimes he has witnessed have shaken him. Now he needs to decide who's guilty, who's innocent, and who is too dangerous to accuse.



Change is coming, but at what price?

Mary is at the Hampstead Theatre from 21 October - 26 November. Buy tickets here.

10. The Coral, Finborough Theatre

October see the first UK production of Georg Kaiser's play, The Coral, for 100 years.

Kaiser is one of Germany's greatest dramatists and his symbolic and epic play is a radical exploration of humans' absurd and eternal entanglement with money, a world where the few have accumulated so much wealth and so much power to be able to destroy the many.

The Coral is at the Finborough Theatre 4 - 29 October. Book tickets here.