GLOW UP LIVE Will Premiere in Autumn 2023

Performances are at the London Palladium on Sunday 15 October and Monday 16 October 2023.

Glow Up Live, a fully live stage version of the hit TV show Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, is coming for the very first time in Autumn 2023. Hosted by the iconic judges of the tv show Dominic Skinner and Val Garland, the stage show will welcome the return of eight renowned make-up artists from all the past series to battle it out for the audience vote at the legendary London Palladium on Sunday 15th October and Monday 16th October 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday 26th May at 10AM at www.aegpresents.co.uk
 
Glow Up Live will maintain the key elements of the competition from the popular TV series, featuring live tutorials from past season winners and fan favourites, including Season 1 winner Ellis Atlantis, Season 4 winner Yong-chin Breslin, James Mac (Season 2), Dolli (Season 3), Ryley Isaac (Season 3), Lisa Street (Season 4) and Tiffany (Season 1) with more make-up artists to be announced. Each night four of the aspiring make-up artists will have two hours to create a signature look on their models, displaying their best techniques and most imaginative looks. Mirror cameras will capture the process and play all of the action via a large screen on stage so the audience can watch the make-up artists work under pressure, before deciding upon their winner in the ultimate live challenge. The winners from each season will also be featured in live Q&As and expert masterclasses during the show, whilst the iconic MAC Cosmetics Director of Make-Up Artistry, Dominic Skinner and legendary L’Oréal Paris Global Make-Up Director Val Garland will bring their wealth of knowledge and Britain’s Next Make-Up Star judging prowess to host the ultimate night out for any make-up fanatic. Ding dong!
 
Judge Dominic Skinner commented: “Bringing all the spectacle and wonder of Glow Up from the studio to the stage is so exciting. The audience will get to see astonishing transformations right in front of their eyes. Seeing first-hand how these truly talented artists bring incredible makeup creations to life. There will be glitter, glam, prosthetics and jeopardy as well as lots of skills to educate and laughs to entertain. It’ll truly be a show unlike any other seen in the West End! I am so excited to be presenting the stage show, and can’t wait to see you at the Palladium in October!”
 
Val Garland said: “I am so excited to be presenting Glow Up Live from the stage of the iconic London Palladium where, this time, it’s you the audience who decides our winner!   I can't wait for you to see what we’ve got in store for you. Ding dong!”
 
Tickets are on sale Friday 26th May at 10AM at www.aegpresents.co.uk




