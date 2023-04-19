Greenwich + Docklands International Festival Announces Immersive Theatrical Experience THE ARCHITECT

The Architect is an immersive theatrical journey through time and a city conceived by Mojisola Adebayo, Roy Williams and Matthew Xia, and created with a collective of leading Black artists including Bola Agbaje, Dexter Flanders, Vanessa Macauley and XANA.

Audiences will travel aboard an iconic red bus and be transported across South-East London. This new production asks how we create a blueprint for the future, three decades after the senseless murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Produced by Actors Touring Comapny and GDIF, in association with the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation.

"The Architect' is a powerful example of how storytelling can create empathy, understanding and hope in communities, and we are so proud that Stephen's legacy is being supported by GDIF, Matthew Xia and the Actors Touring Company as they bring this important production to life."

- Jessica Neil, Chief Executive of the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation

Dates and London locations to be announced in June