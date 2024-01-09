GAMBLE Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in February

Gamble will embark on UK tour beginning next month. The tour will run 15 February - 28 March 2024, with a press night at Pleasance Theatre in London on Saturday 24 February.

Each performance across the tour will be followed by a post-show discussion with Dr Matthew Gaskell, Clinical Lead and Consultant Psychologist for the NHS Northern Gambling Service, and coffee and cake ‘change-making' events will follow the morning after each show, where people can share their experiences of gambling in a safe space and discuss how local authorities can support those affected by gambling addiction.

Based on Hannah Walker's personal experiences of being in a relationship with a compulsive gambler, Gamble is a bittersweet multimedia theatre production that peers behind the glittery curtain of jackpots and big wins to explore the complexities of addiction and the effects it has on themselves and their loved ones. From changes of personality, living with secrecy, and a loss of tens of thousands of pounds, Hannah talks about how living with a compulsive gambler affected them both. The theatre show delves into addiction, gambling, loss, and resilience, all underpinned by love, aiming to raise awareness and de-stigmatise addiction and the pre-judgements of those who struggle with it.

Gamble features interviews with experts, health professionals, those in recovery and their loved ones. The show works to capture the breadth of addiction and its far-reaching ripple effects. The gambling industry (according to the Gambling Commission) is worth an estimated £15.1 billion in Great Britain, with overall participation in any gambling activity involving an estimated 44% of our adult population.

An online screening will take place (official date to be confirmed) where Henrietta Bowden-Jones OBE, the National Expert Advisor on Gambling Harms, will give a live post-show talk.

Co-creator and performer Hannah Walker said “This is a significant national issue and it's not going away. There is still a huge taboo around gambling and compulsive gamblers often feel deep shame that prevents them from seeking support from friends, family and health professionals. We saw a big impact from the previews alone including a donation of £50,000 to the NHS Northern Gambling Service from an audience member. I'm excited to see what we can achieve by taking the show across the country on tour. The Q&A is integral and provides an insightful perspective about addiction and how the gambling industry practises fuel it. It's so important that people understand that compulsive gambling is an addiction; it has nothing to do with someone's character.”

Hannah Walker is a comedy performer and theatre maker. She creates autobiographical shows to open up conversations about stigmatized aspects of everyday life. Subjects that are mundane, curious, dangerous or delightful, she makes performances that are relatable and entertaining for her audiences. She is an Associate Artist with The Six Twenty and regularly performs with them. She co-hosts PUG: an alternative performance night, co-facilitates Coax: a performance workshop and is a reader with InterAct Stroke Support.

Tour Dates

15 February

The Duke, Lancaster

Moor Ln, Lancaster LA1 1QE

7.45pm | £14 - £13

dukeslancaster.org/ | 01524 598500

22 February

Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate

6 Oxford St, Harrogate HG1 1QF

7.45pm | £14

harrogatetheatre.co.uk/ | 01423 502116

24 February

The Pleasance Theatre, London

Carpenters Mews, North Road, London N7 9EF

7.30pm | £15 - £13

pleasance.co.uk/ | 020 7609 1800

1 – 2 March

Northern Stage, Newcastle

Barras Bridge, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear NE1 7HR

8pm | £20 - £12

northernstage.co.uk/ | 0191 230 5151

8 March

Midlands Arts Centre, Birmingham

Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, B12 9QH

8pm | £12

macbirmingham.co.uk/ | 01214463232

22 March

The Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Balkerne Gate, Colchester CO1 1PT

8pm | £12

mercurytheatre.co.uk/ | 01206 573948

28 March

Exeter Phoenix, Exeter

Gandy Street, Exeter, Devon, EX4 3LS

7.30pm | £12 - £10

exeterphoenix.org.uk/ | 01392 667080