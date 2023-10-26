Fun-filled Festive Programme Comes To Ally Pally This Winter

Alexandra Palace is all set for a festive spectacular kicking off this November with activities on offer for all ages including ice skating, theatre, pantomime and Santa's Grotto, plus the world famous darts!

Enter the Palace's beautiful Victorian Theatre and prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of A Christmas Carol (24 November - 7 January), starring Keith Allen in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

It's a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn't too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he'll have to face three more eerie encounters…

As you make your way to the Theatre, festive lights and decorations will transform our East Court. Here you will find our Santa's Grotto where children can meet, receive a gift from and have their photos taken with the big man in red alongside carol singing with local school choirs on 11, 12 and 13 December at 4.30pm.

The Ice Rink will look particularly merry this year with a huge Christmas tree in the centre of the rink, Christmas lights, festive music, and snow. Why not book onto one of our Festive Skate sessions or Christmas Ice Discos and enjoy whizzing around the rink to your favourite Christmas tunes? While you're here, enjoy a tasty mince pie, mulled wine or Baileys hot chocolate in our festive East Court Café.

The beloved annual pantomime on ice is back (oh no it isn't!) and this year Ally Pally Amateur Productions will take you on a magical journey to Neverland, featuring all your favourite characters from the much-loved tale Peter Pan, performed by a cast of home-grown talent of all ages and Disney on Ice professionals.

On the west side of the Palace they welcome back the raucous Paddy Power World Darts Championships (15 Dec-3 Jan). Although tickets are well and truly sold out, we couldn't talk about Christmas without mentioning the darts and look forward to another star-studded field and some ridiculous fancy dress!

Christmas at Ally Pally has something for everyone. Make a day of it, make a night of it, make a day and night of it, Ally Pally looks forward to welcoming you back for a Christmas celebration to remember.