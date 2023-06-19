Full Company Announced for Deborah Frances-White's NEVER HAVE I EVER

Amit Shah joins Alexandra Roach, Greg Wise and Susan Wokoma at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Amit Shah joins Alexandra Roach, Greg Wise and Susan Wokoma in the world premiere of NEVER HAVE I EVER by Deborah Frances-White, running from 1 – 30 September at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre. The four-strong cast are all appearing at Chichester for the first time, directed by Emma Butler.

This explosive, savagely funny first play by the comedian, screenwriter and host of the global hit podcast The Guilty Feminist, brilliantly skewers the contradictions of contemporary society, and the shifting sands of power and sexual politics.

Jacq and Kas’s boutique restaurant has gone bust, and telling their oldest friends Adaego and her rich husband Tobin that his investment is toast is only the start of the evening. Cash, class, identity and infidelity are all on the menu. As the last of the expensive wine flows, a dangerous drinking game reveals long-hidden truths and provokes an unspeakable dare.

Alexandra Roach plays Jacq; her screen work includes Becky in Utopia, DS Jo Freers in No Offence, Sanditon, and the bilingual Welsh and English drama Y Golau/The Light in the Hall.

Amit Shah plays Kas; his TV roles include Faisal in Happy Valley and Fred in Crashing, while theatre includes The Comedy of Errors at The National Theatre and East is East (Trafalgar Studios).

Greg Wise also makes his Chichester debut as Tobin; his many screen credits include Lord Mountbatten in The Crown, Willoughby in the Academy award-winning Sense and Sensibility and A Private War.

Susan Wokoma plays Adeago; her TV work includes Chewing Gum, Enola Holmes, Crazyhead, Cheaters and Crashing. Theatre includes Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) and Labour of Love (West End).

Emma Butler, formerly resident director at the Almeida Theatre, directs.

The production will be designed by Frankie Bradshaw, with lighting design by Ryan Day, sound design by Alexandra Fay Braithwaite and movement by Chi-San Howard; the casting director is Lotte Hines CDG.

Contains strong language. Ages 15+

The production is sponsored by Wiley.




