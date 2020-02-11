Full Company Announced For THE SECRET GARDEN Concert

Lambert Jackson Productions today announce the full company for concert performances of The Secret Garden. Joining the previously announced Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo, and Jac Yarrow are Sarah Bakker (Rose), Bianca Baykara (Alice), Adam J Bernard (Ben Weatherstaff), Lucy Drever (Narrator), Louise Ellard-Turnbull (Mrs Winthrop), Ben Forster (Neville Craven), Sejal Keshwala (Ayah), Melanie La Barrie (Mrs Medlock), Johndeep More (Fakir), Michael Riseley (Captain Albert Lennox), Celinde Schoenmaker (Lily), and sharing the roles of Colin Craven are Finley Glasgow and Isaac Lancel Watkinson, and of Mary are Aoife Hughes and Darcy Jacobs, with Trinity Laban Musical Theatre forming the ensemble. The production runs at The London Palladium on 4 April, 3pm and 7.30pm.

Based on the much-loved literary classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett, this heart-warming story is re-imagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon (Doctor Zhivago) and the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman.

Young, orphaned Mary Lennox arrives at her uncle's secluded country home to find a reclusive, long-suffering collection of souls - and the mysterious tale of a secret garden. Together with new-found friends, Mary breathes life into the secret garden. She blossoms too, and through her adventures, tends to all the hearts around her.

Box Office: 020 7087 7755

https://lwtheatres.co.uk/theatres/the-london-palladium/





