Full Casting Announced for Premiere of SHOOTING HEDDA GABLER

Rose Theatre has announced full casting for the premiere of Shooting Hedda Gabler, a Rose Original Production in association with The Norwegian Ibsen Company, a new play by Nina Segal after Henrik Ibsen, directed by Jeff James. Antonia Thomas plays the role of Hedda, with Christian Rubeck as Henrik, Avi Nash as Ejlert, joined by Anna Andresenas Berta, Matilda Bailes as Thea, and Joshua James as Jørgen. The Casting Director is Sam Jones CDG.

Rose Theatre is thrilled to announce this collaboration with The Norwegian Ibsen Company, to present a brand-new adaptation of one of Ibsen’s most performed plays, Hedda Gabler. Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) leads a cast of six as Hedda, alongside one of Norway’s leading stage actors Christian Rubeck (Succession) and Avi Nash (Silo) who both appear for the first time on a British stage, playing Henrik and Ejlert.

Shooting Hedda Gabler opens at the Rose Theatre on 4 October, with previews from 29 September, playing until 21 October 2023.

Further creative team also announced today includes Rosanna Vize (Set Designer), Milla Clarke (Costume Designer), Hansjörg Schmidt (Lighting Designer), Kieran Lucas (Composer & Sound Designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy & Movement Director), and Amy Crighton (Assistant Director).

Director, Jeff James said:

"I'm so excited to start rehearsals with this amazing company of actors. Nina's daring and hilarious play reimagines Ibsen's Hedda Gabler in an utterly original way and working with this stellar cast I hope we're going to make something really special for the Rose's audiences."

When offered the lead part in a Norwegian film adaptation of Hedda Gabler, an American actress seizes the opportunity to escape Hollywood - and gain some artistic credibility. She’s running away from her past as a child star, from her present as a tabloid punchline, and from an unfortunate collision between a self-driving Tesla and a member of the paparazzi.

What awaits her in Norway is Henrik, the brilliant and demanding director - and a film set where reality and fiction are blurred, not least by the arrival of one of her real-life exes. With every moment being filmed, she becomes unmoored and paranoid. As the atmosphere on set becomes increasingly claustrophobic, Henrik becomes fixated on how to end the movie with a bang.

Shooting Hedda Gabler is a radical and affectionate adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, about doing whatever is necessary to get the shot.

Shooting Hedda Gabler is at the Rose Theatre from 29 September - 21 October