Full Cast and Creatives Revealed for DON'T SHOOT THE MEISTERSINGER at New Wimbledon Theatre Studio

Profugo Arts and ATG (Ambassador Theatre Group)'s New Wimbledon Theatre are today, (17 October) delighted to unveil the Cast and Creative team, bringing the world premiere production of Graham Warrener's brand-new play Don't Shoot The Meistersinger, billed as a "WWI Comedy Cracker", to the stage for the first time at the Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre this November!

We are delighted to announce the ensemble cast is, as follows; Alfie Noble (Loafers The Drayton Arms Theatre), Emily Littman (Trying To Create A Play The Will Change The World Theatre Deli), Finley Pile (For Boys short film, The Spot short film & Musician in band Princes To Kings), Duru Agirbas (currently training at UAL, Intern at Dot Arts and Theatre), Joseph Aylward (The Play With Speeches The Hen and Chickens Theatre, The Tragical Performance and Retelling of Doctor Faustus Original Case Theatre), Mia Rose Finnigan (Company Actor at Chichester Festival Theatre & Development Director for Profugo Arts) and Andreas Constantinou.

The trenches of Northern Europe are the location for this brand-new comedy which is situated within the extraordinary Christmas Truce of 1914. Don't Shoot The Meistersinger goes beyond the legendary football match to show the impact of war on both sides, (home and away if you will). The production also serves as Profugo Art's first full-length production. Profugo was first founded to give a platform for creatives, at whatever level of their career, to hone their theatre skills and develop new work. And, they have successfully been working with artists and creatives to hold workshop performances, partial staging's and new writing nights since their conception.

Creative Director Graham Hill and Development Director Mia Rose Finnigan are delighted to be presenting this brand-new comedy as part of the New Wimbledon Theatre's Premieres Season. "Not only does this give us a chance to present engaging New Writing, but we're also incredibly excited that this play will be performed by such a talented group of creative young people. As part of our commitment to diversity and opportunity, we are privileged to be able to share the talents of a performer who, due to physical disability, would not normally be able to perform on stage."

Writer Graham Warrener's whose previous plays include the critically acclaimed national tour of Cissie & Ada: An Hysterical Rectomy, is joined by Director Jake Sleet to bring this vibrant new piece to the stage. Warrener has today said: "I'm thrilled that the New Wimbledon Theatre Premieres Season has shown such faith in this project from the start. I hope that the audience enjoy this comedic look behind what is rightly regarded as one of the most notable events in the history of friendship. I'm also honoured that director Jake Sleet has chosen to take a chance on the show and use his extraordinary creativity to bring this to life."

Don't Shoot The Meistersinger runs at the New Wimbledon Theatre Studio from 3-12 November