Full Cast and Creative Team Set For the UK Tour of THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Full casting and further creative team have been revealed for a new tour of Atri Banerjee's highly acclaimed production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, first seen at Royal Exchange Theatre in late 2022. The production opens at Belgrade Theatre on 16 March and runs through 23 March with Press Night on 20 March before moving to Malvern Festival Theatre, Rose Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Theatre Royal Bath and Alexandra Palace through late spring.

The cast includes BAFTA nominee Geraldine Somerville (Cracker, Gosford Park, and the Harry Potter film series) reprising her acclaimed portrayal of Amanda Wingfield, who is joined by new cast members Kasper Hilton-Hille (Tom Wingfield), Zacchaeus Kayode (Jim O'Connor), and Natalie Kimmerling (Laura Wingfield).

The creative team includes Atri Banerjee (Director), Rosanna Vize (Designer), Lee Curran (Lighting Designer), Giles Thomas (Composer and Sound Designer), Anthony Missen (Movement Director), Helena Palmer CDG (Casting Director), Darren Sinnott (Associate Director), Alys Whitehead (Associate Designer) and Robbie Butler (Associate Lighting Designer).

Tom, the play's narrator, escapes a suffocating home life through cigarettes and long visits to the movies while his sister, Laura, withdraws into her records and collection of glass animals. But their mother, Amanda, harbours dreams for them far beyond their shabby apartment. When Tom brings home a potential suitor for Laura, Amanda seizes the opportunity to try and change their fortunes forever.

Banerjee's acclaimed production reimagines Williams' semi-autobiographical masterpiece, exploring the intimacy and intensity of the complex web of love and loyalty that binds families together.

Director Atri Banerjee said, “Theatre provides opportunities to explore time and memory in exciting and challenging ways. It's a gift to revisit Williams' classic and discover the new things it says about a world that's dramatically changed in just the 18 months since we first opened in Manchester. I'm delighted to be reunited with Geraldine and to work with our new cast members to bring this story to life.”

Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director at the Rose said, “As familiar as The Glass Menagerie may be to some, Atri takes us on a heartfelt journey while challenging our perceptions of what we know about Williams' characters. His bold and innovative interpretation will both excite those who know the story well and inspire new audiences with its optimism, energy, and love in the face of personal flaws, disappointment, and tragedy."

Emma Dagnes, Alexandra Palace Chief Executive: “We are delighted to be working with Belgrade and Rose Theatres to bring this acclaimed production to our beautiful theatre where it will end its UK tour. Bringing this reworking of the Royal Exchange's original production to our audiences is an exciting prospect and we look forward to welcoming the company to North London for a fitting finale.”

Neil Murray, Interim CEO of The Belgrade Theatre, said, “The Glass Menagerie is one of the great plays of the 20th Century. We are thrilled to be opening the revival of Atri Banerjee's highly acclaimed production, here at the Belgrade, with such a brilliant cast and team.”

Tour Dates

Belgrade Theatre ⁠— 16-23 March

Malvern Theatres ⁠— 26-30 March

Rose Theatre ⁠— 17 April-4 May

Bristol Old Vic ⁠— 7-11 May

Theatre Royal Bath ⁠— 13-18 May

Alexandra Palace ⁠— 22 May-1 June