Full Cast and Additional Performances Revealed For GREASE UK and Ireland Tour

The tour kicks off in April 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

The full cast has been set for the UK and Ireland tour of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey’s iconic musical GREASE, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Additional performances have been added in Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle etc.

Marley Fenton (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Gielgud Theatre) will play Danny, Hope Dawe (Mountview graduate) will play Sandy, Rebecca Stenhouse (Legally Blonde, UK Tour) will play Rizzo, George Michaelides (Disney’s Newsies, Wembley Park Troubadour Theatre) will play Kenickie, Kieran Lynch (The Adventures of Peter Pan, Edinburgh Festival Theatre) as Doody, Lewis Day (Beauty and the Beast, Cast Theatre Doncaster) as Roger, Sario Solomon (Pacific Overtures, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Sonny, Alicia Belgarde (Bugsy Malone, UK Tour) as Frenchy, Emerald B (National Lottery New Years Eve Bash) as Jan, India Chadwick (P.S I’m A Terrible Person, Cockpit Theatre) as Marty, Jayd’n Tyrone (Grease, Dominion Theatre) as Eugene, Phoebe Roberts (Mamma Mia!, International & UK Tour) as Patty Simcox, Dominique Planter (The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre) as Miss Lynch, Joe Gash (Rock of Ages, UK Tour) as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel, Deena Kapadia (Death Note, London Palladium & Lyric Theatre) as Cha Cha and Adam Davidson (Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre) as Johnny Casino.

They are joined by Zera Aitken, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Sergi Ibanez, Thomas Inge, Lauren Hampton, Imogen Malone, Ben Middleton and Carly Miles.

The 2024 tour will begin at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on 12 April 2024 running through to 16 November 2024 at Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield.

GREASE has been seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere. GREASE was first performed at the Dominion Theatre in 1993 before transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996. It returned to the West End, opening at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2007.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.

GREASE has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

This production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Playing Field and Curve.

Tour Dates

12 – 20 April                                      
Bromley Churchill Theatre                      
0343 310 0020                               
www.churchilltheatre.co.uk  

23 April – 4 May                                
Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre          
0818719 377 (ROI)                          
bordgaisenergytheatre.ie                         
08442485101 (UK)

7 – 11 May                                        
Hull New Theatre                                    
01482 300 306
www.hulltheatres.co.uk

13 – 18 May                                      
Royal & Derngate Northampton            
01604 624811
www.royalandderngate.co.uk

21 – 25 May                                      
Ipswich Regent Theatre
www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

27 May – 1 June                               
Liverpool Empire Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

3 – 8 June                                         
Norwich Theatre Royal                           
01603 630 000                                
www.norwichtheatre.org

10 – 15 June                                     
Newcastle Theatre Royal                       
0191 232 7010                                 
 www.theatreroyal.co.uk

17 – 22 June                                     
Glasgow Kings Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

25 – 29 June                                     
Edinburgh Playhouse                   
 www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

2 – 6 July                                          
Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre            
01224 641122
 www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

15 – 20 July                                      
Birmingham Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

23 – 27 July                                      
Truro Hall for Cornwall                           
01872 262 466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

29 July – 3 August                            
Bradford Alhambra Theatre                   
01274 432000
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

5 – 10 August                                    
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

12 – 17 August                                  
Eastbourne Congress                             
01323 412 000                              
 www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

19 – 24 August                                  
Blackpool Opera House                         
0844 770 0593                             
 www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

27 – 31 August                                 
  Royal Concert Hall Nottingham       
       0115 989 5555                  
 trch.co.uk

2 – 7 September                               
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre 
 www.wmc.org.uk

16 – 21 September                           
Bristol Hippodrome                      
 www.atgtickets.com/bristol

                                                          

24 – 28 September                           
Oxford New Theatre                       
www.atgtickets.com/oxford

30 September – 5 October               
Dartford Orchard Theatre                      
  01322 220000
www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

8 – 12 October                                  
Manchester Palace Theatre         
 www.atgtickets.com/manchester

21 – 26 October                                
High Wycombe Swan Theatre               
03433100060
 wycombeswan.co.uk

29 October – 2 November               
  Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre       
02380 711811
www.mayflower.org.uk

5 – 9 November                                

Southend Cliffs Pavilion           
   www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

11 – 16 November                            
Sheffield Lyceum                                   
  0114 249 6000
 www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

 




