Full Cast and Additional Performances Revealed For GREASE UK and Ireland Tour

The full cast has been set for the UK and Ireland tour of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey’s iconic musical GREASE, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Additional performances have been added in Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle etc.
Marley Fenton (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Gielgud Theatre) will play Danny, Hope Dawe (Mountview graduate) will play Sandy, Rebecca Stenhouse (Legally Blonde, UK Tour) will play Rizzo, George Michaelides (Disney’s Newsies, Wembley Park Troubadour Theatre) will play Kenickie, Kieran Lynch (The Adventures of Peter Pan, Edinburgh Festival Theatre) as Doody, Lewis Day (Beauty and the Beast, Cast Theatre Doncaster) as Roger, Sario Solomon (Pacific Overtures, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Sonny, Alicia Belgarde (Bugsy Malone, UK Tour) as Frenchy, Emerald B (National Lottery New Years Eve Bash) as Jan, India Chadwick (P.S I’m A Terrible Person, Cockpit Theatre) as Marty, Jayd’n Tyrone (Grease, Dominion Theatre) as Eugene, Phoebe Roberts (Mamma Mia!, International & UK Tour) as Patty Simcox, Dominique Planter (The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre) as Miss Lynch, Joe Gash (Rock of Ages, UK Tour) as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel, Deena Kapadia (Death Note, London Palladium & Lyric Theatre) as Cha Cha and Adam Davidson (Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre) as Johnny Casino.
They are joined by Zera Aitken, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Sergi Ibanez, Thomas Inge, Lauren Hampton, Imogen Malone, Ben Middleton and Carly Miles.
The 2024 tour will begin at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on 12 April 2024 running through to 16 November 2024 at Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield.
GREASE has been seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.
GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere. GREASE was first performed at the Dominion Theatre in 1993 before transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996. It returned to the West End, opening at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2007.
The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.
GREASE has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.
This production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Playing Field and Curve.
12 – 20 April
Bromley Churchill Theatre
0343 310 0020
www.churchilltheatre.co.uk
23 April – 4 May
Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre
0818719 377 (ROI)
bordgaisenergytheatre.ie
08442485101 (UK)
7 – 11 May
Hull New Theatre
01482 300 306
www.hulltheatres.co.uk
13 – 18 May
Royal & Derngate Northampton
01604 624811
www.royalandderngate.co.uk
21 – 25 May
Ipswich Regent Theatre
www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk
27 May – 1 June
Liverpool Empire Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool
3 – 8 June
Norwich Theatre Royal
01603 630 000
www.norwichtheatre.org
10 – 15 June
Newcastle Theatre Royal
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk
17 – 22 June
Glasgow Kings Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/glasgow
25 – 29 June
Edinburgh Playhouse
www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh
2 – 6 July
Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre
01224 641122
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
15 – 20 July
Birmingham Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham
23 – 27 July
Truro Hall for Cornwall
01872 262 466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk
29 July – 3 August
Bradford Alhambra Theatre
01274 432000
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk
5 – 10 August
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre
12 – 17 August
Eastbourne Congress
01323 412 000
www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk
19 – 24 August
Blackpool Opera House
0844 770 0593
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
27 – 31 August
Royal Concert Hall Nottingham
0115 989 5555
trch.co.uk
2 – 7 September
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
www.wmc.org.uk
16 – 21 September
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/bristol
24 – 28 September
Oxford New Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/oxford
30 September – 5 October
Dartford Orchard Theatre
01322 220000
www.orchardtheatre.co.uk
8 – 12 October
Manchester Palace Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/manchester
21 – 26 October
High Wycombe Swan Theatre
03433100060
wycombeswan.co.uk
29 October – 2 November
Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre
02380 711811
www.mayflower.org.uk
5 – 9 November
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk
11 – 16 November
Sheffield Lyceum
0114 249 6000
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
