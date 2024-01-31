Full Cast and Additional Performances Revealed For GREASE UK and Ireland Tour

The full cast has been set for the UK and Ireland tour of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey’s iconic musical GREASE, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Additional performances have been added in Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle etc.

Marley Fenton (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Gielgud Theatre) will play Danny, Hope Dawe (Mountview graduate) will play Sandy, Rebecca Stenhouse (Legally Blonde, UK Tour) will play Rizzo, George Michaelides (Disney’s Newsies, Wembley Park Troubadour Theatre) will play Kenickie, Kieran Lynch (The Adventures of Peter Pan, Edinburgh Festival Theatre) as Doody, Lewis Day (Beauty and the Beast, Cast Theatre Doncaster) as Roger, Sario Solomon (Pacific Overtures, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Sonny, Alicia Belgarde (Bugsy Malone, UK Tour) as Frenchy, Emerald B (National Lottery New Years Eve Bash) as Jan, India Chadwick (P.S I’m A Terrible Person, Cockpit Theatre) as Marty, Jayd’n Tyrone (Grease, Dominion Theatre) as Eugene, Phoebe Roberts (Mamma Mia!, International & UK Tour) as Patty Simcox, Dominique Planter (The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre) as Miss Lynch, Joe Gash (Rock of Ages, UK Tour) as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel, Deena Kapadia (Death Note, London Palladium & Lyric Theatre) as Cha Cha and Adam Davidson (Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre) as Johnny Casino.

They are joined by Zera Aitken, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Sergi Ibanez, Thomas Inge, Lauren Hampton, Imogen Malone, Ben Middleton and Carly Miles.

The 2024 tour will begin at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on 12 April 2024 running through to 16 November 2024 at Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield.

GREASE has been seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere. GREASE was first performed at the Dominion Theatre in 1993 before transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996. It returned to the West End, opening at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2007.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.

GREASE has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

This production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Playing Field and Curve.

Tour Dates

12 – 20 April

Bromley Churchill Theatre

0343 310 0020

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

23 April – 4 May

Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

0818719 377 (ROI)

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

08442485101 (UK)

7 – 11 May

Hull New Theatre

01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

13 – 18 May

Royal & Derngate Northampton

01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

21 – 25 May

Ipswich Regent Theatre

www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

27 May – 1 June

Liverpool Empire Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

3 – 8 June

Norwich Theatre Royal

01603 630 000

www.norwichtheatre.org

10 – 15 June

Newcastle Theatre Royal

0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

17 – 22 June

Glasgow Kings Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

25 – 29 June

Edinburgh Playhouse

www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

2 – 6 July

Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre

01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

15 – 20 July

Birmingham Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

23 – 27 July

Truro Hall for Cornwall

01872 262 466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

29 July – 3 August

Bradford Alhambra Theatre

01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

5 – 10 August

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

12 – 17 August

Eastbourne Congress

01323 412 000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

19 – 24 August

Blackpool Opera House

0844 770 0593

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

27 – 31 August

Royal Concert Hall Nottingham

0115 989 5555

trch.co.uk

2 – 7 September

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

16 – 21 September

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/bristol

24 – 28 September

Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

30 September – 5 October

Dartford Orchard Theatre

01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

8 – 12 October

Manchester Palace Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

21 – 26 October

High Wycombe Swan Theatre

03433100060

wycombeswan.co.uk

29 October – 2 November

Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre

02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk

5 – 9 November

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

11 – 16 November

Sheffield Lyceum

0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk