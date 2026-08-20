Full Cast Set for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET London Transfer

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The full cast has been reveald for the Barn Theatre's production of Million Dollar Quartet, which transfers to London this autumn for a strictly limited season at The Arts at Marble Arch from Friday 4 September to Sunday 6 December 2026.

Connor Payne (Ruth The Musical at Wilton's Music Hall, Assassins and A Man of No Importance) will reprise the role of Elvis Presley, Christopher Erasmus (Winghaven Park, Beauty and the Beast) will play Johnny Cash, Joe Bence (Death Comes to Pemberley UK Tour, The Farm at Mercury Theatre, Colchester) returns as Jerry Lee Lewis and Joey Bradick (Humbug at Waterloo Vaults, The Cavern Club UK Tour) will play Carl Perkins.

They join previously announced stage and screen favourite Darren Day, who returns as Sam Phillips, alongside Jenay Naima (MJ The Musical at Prince Edward Theatre, Silence! The Musical at Turbine Theatre, The Bodyguard Musical at Theatre by the Sea) as Dyanne, Geraint Downing (A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic, The Lord of the Rings at the Watermill Theatre) as Brother Jay and Josh Haberfield (Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story with Awesome Music Ltd, Aladdin at the Lighthouse Poole, Beauty and the Beast with Paul Holman Associates Ltd) as W.S. “Fluke” Holland. The full London company will reprise their roles from the Barn Theatre run.

On the night of December 4th 1956, four men walked into a recording studio in Memphis and made musical history. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley were brought together by pure chance for a jam session which would go on to shape the trajectory of rock 'n' roll globally. Now, 70 years after that legendary meeting, celebrate the anniversary of the night the Million Dollar Quartet came together and changed music forever.

In the studio egos collide, promises are broken and dreams take shape. As the men navigate ambition, rivalry and fame they create the soundtrack that will define an era. Experience the classic songs – “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Fever”, “Walk The Line”, “Hound Dog” (and many more) – in the thrilling atmosphere of that once-in-a-lifetime event.

Starring stage and screen favourite, Darren Day (Hollyoaks, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Chicago) as Sam Phillips, the visionary producer who discovered the sound of rock 'n' roll, alongside a sensational cast and live band, don't miss this exhilarating celebration of legendary artists.

The production is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin, set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Alex Musgrave, sound design by Nick Lodge and musical supervision by Lee Freeman.

The London transfer follows the production's extended summer season at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester and continues the theatre's growing record of developing work in the Cotswolds for wider audiences, under its Built By Barn brand, following the recent West End run and UK tour of its 2023 production of I'm Sorry Prime Minister, I Can't Quite Remember

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