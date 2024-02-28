Full Cast Set for Johannes Radebe's HOUSE OF JOJO, with Special Guest Star Annabel Croft at the London Palladium

TV dance sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe has announced the full cast for the brand-new production Johannes Radebe: HOUSE OF JOJO, following the success of his first two sell-out UK and Ireland tours. Johannes Radebe: HOUSE OF JOJO will open on 29 March 2024 and run through to 2 June 2024, performing across the UK and playing two special performances with special guest star and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 semi-finalist Annabel Croft at the London Palladium on 4 May 2024.

The cast of HOUSE OF JOJO will include dancers Ann Chircop Beck, Shali Bordoni, Kieran Curtin, Jack Dargan, Lowri Evans, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Erica Martinelli, Ebby Sama, Charles Tatman & Elle Taylor. Also joining the cast are singers Anthonia Edwards (2022 winner of The Voice UK) & Dalton Harris (2018 winner of The X Factor).

Johannes said "I'm over the moon with the cast I have joining me on tour with House of Jojo over the coming months. We've found an exceptional array of dancers and I know Antonia and Dalton will deliver outstanding vocals. I'm also so excited to announce that my darling Annabel will be my special guest at The London Palladium. Another chance to hold this angel in my arms and at a theatre I've been dreaming of performing in since I first started my solo tour a few years ago."

Join Johannes Radebe and a host of eclectic characters in this brand-new theatrical celebration jam-packed with roof-raising music, dazzling costumes and of course, world class dance.

Born in the township Zamdela Sasolburg, South Africa, Johannes Radebe started dancing when he was seven. He was fascinated by the discipline and the glamour of Ballroom and Latin. Over the next 13 years, Johannes competed in local competitions, climbing up the Latin ranks with top honours, and eventually adding Ballroom and other dance styles, such as African Contemporary and Jazz. He became a finalist at national dance competitions and received an invitation to compete internationally in St Petersburg, Russia.

At the age of 21, Johannes left South Africa to work on the internationally renowned Italian cruise liner Costa. Persistence and experience saw this young, vibrant South African given more responsibilities including choreographing, teaching new dancers, and then eventually being promoted to Dance Captain. In 2018, he was invited to join the debut season of the international hit show, Dancing With The Stars, in South Africa.

Johannes toured the world in the international dance show Burn The Floor before being headhunted by Strictly Come Dancing. He moved to the UK to dance on the flagship BBC show. In his second series, he was partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima. In 2020 he danced with actress Caroline Quentin and in 2021, he and his celebrity partner, John Waite, made history by being the first all-male partnership to compete on the show. The pair made it to the final and recently won the British LGBT Award for Media Moment of the Year. In 2022, he was partnered with comedian and actress Ellie Taylor, and made it to the semi-finals in the sixth series with partner Annabel Croft in 2023. His first book Jojo: Finally Home was published on 7 September 2023 and became a Sunday Times best-seller. It was recently announced that South African film company Arrested Industries run by Anthony Kimble, and Oscar nominated Helena Spring Films, have optioned Jojo: Finally Home for a film, with further details to come.