Full Cast Set For THE PIANIST World Premiere at Park Theatre

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The full cast has been announced for the world premiere of The Pianist, joining previously announced lead Daniel Krikler playing Wladyslaw Szpilman in the new musical stage adaptation of Szpilman's internationally acclaimed memoir, the inspiration behind Roman Polanski's Academy Award-winning film.

The cast is Rosalind Ford (Coven, Kiln Theatre) as 'Mother'; Oliver Grant (Cyrano De Bergerac, RSC) as 'Hosenfeld'; TJ Holmes (Wuthering Heights, Wise Children, National Theatre) as 'Father'; Mischa Jardine (101 Dalmatians, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) as 'Janina'; Elżbieta Kalicka (The Bear Who Went To War, Albany Theatre) as 'Regina'; Nitai Levi (The Holy Rosenbergs, Menier Chocolate Factory and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse) as 'Henryk'; Melania Maggiore (Sister Act, Stage Entertainment, National Theatre, Milan) as 'Halina'; Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar, Broadway and Barbian London) as 'Gimpel/Majorek'; and they are joined by ensemble Oliver Magor (The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, Leeds Playhouse and tour) and Erin Rowlatt, making her professional stage debut.

Written and directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic the Musical), The Pianist will run at Park Theatre, London, from 15 October to 28 November 2026, with a national press night on Thursday 22 October. Before its London opening, the production will play a limited run at Mayflower Studios, Southampton, from 9 to 12 September 2026.

This landmark new production brings his story and music together on stage for the first time, featuring Szpilman's own compositions with new musical arrangements by Simon Lee, Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-time Musical Director.

Thom Southerland said “I'm absolutely delighted by the extraordinary international company we've assembled to bring Władysław Szpilman's remarkable story to life on stage. Throughout the casting process, we have been searching for exceptional performers who are not only outstanding actors, but accomplished musicians and truly versatile storytellers, capable of meeting the unique demands of this production.

The calibre of talent joining us is exceptional, and I cannot wait to begin rehearsals. Together, this company will honour the humanity, resilience and hope at the heart of Szpilman's story in what I hope will be a powerful and deeply moving theatrical experience for audiences.”

About The Pianist

A cast of virtuoso actor-musicians conjures the golden age of Jewish Warsaw in all its warmth and wit: the packed concert halls, the candlelit cafés, the irrepressible spirit of a city that loved music above all else. Original compositions from the so-called "Polish Gershwin" score his story: popular songs that had Warsaw humming, compositions that made him a star.

At its heart, this is a love letter to culture, to the artists and dreamers who carried it, and to the extraordinary power of creativity to outlast even the most turbulent chapters of history. Szpilman's music doesn't merely accompany this story; it breathes life into it, binding past to present and reminding us that some things, once made, can never truly be silenced.

The creative team is led by adaptor and director Thom Southerland, with new arrangements, musical supervision, and orchestrations by Simon Lee, choreography & movement direction by Karen Bruce, set and video design by Andrzej Goulding, costume design by Jonathan Lipman, lighting design by Robbie Butler, sound design by Gareth Tucker for Autograph Sound, musical direction by Malcolm Forbes-Peckham, assistant direction by Josh Whatsize, casting by Ginny Schiller CDG & Ben Armstrong with Executive producing and general management by DEM Productions.

The production will feature new lyrics by an international group of writers and musicians, bringing fresh voice to Szpilman's original compositions. The lyricists and songwriters include two-time Grammy nominee Carol Connors, acclaimed songwriter David Batteau, jazz singer Wendy Lands and collaborator Jim Gillard, Grammy-nominated Michael Ruff, Szpilman's son Andreas Szpilman, and award-winning lyricist Marcy Heisler. Together, their work allows Szpilman's music to sit at the heart of the production, not simply as accompaniment, but as another voice in the telling of his story.

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