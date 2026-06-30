Full Cast Set For Secret Cinema’s GREASE: THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL

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Secret Cinema has announced the full cast for the return of the critically acclaimed Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical. Joining the previously announced Stephanie Costi (Sandy), Lucy Penrose (Rizzo), Giórgios Michaelídes (Danny), Arcangelo Ciulla (Kenickie), and Ricky Wilson (Teen Angel) are Kieran Alleyne (Sonny), Charlotte Avery (Principal McGee), Em Barrett (Coach), Michelle Bishop (Blanche), Ziki Buswell (Jan), Leah Dane (Cha Cha), David Fearn (Johnny Casino, Alternate Teen Angel), David Heal (Leo Balmudo), Hannah Hague (Marty), Khyrese Heron (Putsie), Joshua C Jackson (Vince Fontaine), Andrew Jackson (Doodie), Imogen Kingsley-Smith (Patty Simcox), Jacob Stebbings (Eugene Felsnick), and Jess Smith (Frenchie), with Kingsley Campbell-Golding, Erin Corfield, Bella Donald, CJ Driver, Abiola Efunshile, Alex Hetherington, Max Ilett, Charles Potter, and Zaya Tserenbat.

This summer Secret Cinema is welcoming audiences back to Rydell High once more, following its sold-out run in 2025. The production opens at Evolution London in Battersea Park for a strictly limited run from 22 July to 13 September.

Each performance of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical is a two hours and fifteen minutes spectacular. From 'Summer Nights' to 'Greased Lightnin'' to 'We Go Together', every iconic song from the beloved 1978 Paramount Pictures film comes to life as a knock-out cast and live band perform against multiple movie screens.

From the moment they enter this modern live experience, audiences step into the world of the movie, exploring the iconic locations including Frosty Palace, The Autoshop, and The Carnival and immerse themselves in school spirit, training with Coach Calhoun, cheering on the T-Birds, taking part in a choir practice and even tasting 1950s American diner-style delights.

Biographies

Kieran Alleyne plays Sonny. His theatre credits include MJ the Musical (Prince Edward Theatre), and Thriller Live (UK tour). His television credits include Dani's Castle; he also was the 3rd place finalist in The X Factor in 2016.

Charlotte Avery plays Principal McGee. Her theatre credits include Les Liaisons Dangereuses (National Theatre), Golden Years (Birmingham Rep), Stepping Out (Leicester Haymarket Theatre), Who's a Lucky Boy (Royal Exchange Theatre), Young Apollo (The Leatherhead Theatre), Annie Get Your Gun (Chichester Festival Theatre), Starlight Express (Apollo Victoria Theatre and international tour), and Grease (Dominion Theatre). Her television credits include EastEnders (as series regular Tina Stewart), Shakespeare & Hathaway, Toast of London, Love Soup, Jeeves and Wooster, Landmarks – Portrait of Europe, Murder in Mind, Rides( as series regular Sacha), The Ruth Rendell Mysteries, The Adventures of Robin Hood, The Good Guys and Waking the Dead, and for film Scoop, Rogue Agent, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Lucky, Thin Ice and Warrior Angels.

Em Barrett plays Coach. This marks her professional London stage debut. Her theatre credits include Are You Brave Enough (Disneyland Paris), and Pour House (Norwegian Cruise Line).

Michelle Bishop plays Blanche. Her previous theatre credits include Cabaret (Playhouse Theatre), Cinderella (Gillian Lynne Theatre), Strictly Ballroom (Piccadilly Theatre), Sunset Boulevard (London Coliseum), Bend it Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre), White Christmas (Dominion Theatre), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Kiss Me Kate (The Old Vic), Lend Me a Tenor (Gielgud Theatre), Company (Southwark Playhouse), Jersey Boys (Prince Edward Theatre), Fame (Shaftesbury Theatre) and Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs (Victoria Palace Theatre), Grandpa's Great Escape, Monkee Business, Footloose, The Wedding Singer, Grease, Just Like That (UK tour), Singin' In The Rain (China tour), Starter for Ten (Bristol Old Vic, Birmingham Rep), Little Shop of Hours (Storyhouse), Kiss Me Quickstep (Queen's Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre and Theatre Clwyd), 42nd Street, Top Hat, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls (Kilworth House), A Midsummer Night's Dream (New Wolsey Theatre), and Singin' In The Rain (Théâtre du Lido). Her television credits include Galavant; and for film Mrs Henderson Presents.

Ziki Buswell returns for a second year to play Jan. Her theatre credits include Beauty and the Beast (The Grove Theatre), Woman Like Me, Pop Forever (UK tour), The Adventures of Peter Pan (The Alban Arena), and Bugsy Malone (Milton Keynes Theatre). Her film credits include Moment by Moment.

Arcangelo Ciulla plays Kenickie. His theatre credits include A Knight's Tale The Musical (Manchester Opera House), Singin' in the Rain (Dubai and China), Mamma Mia! (West End), Disney's Newsies (Troubadour, Wembley Park – The Stage Debut Award nomination for Best Performer in a Musical), Billy Elliot (Italian and international tour), and Dick Whittington (New Wimbledon Theatre). His film credits include Cruel Peter.

Stephanie Costi returns to play Sandy. Her stage credits include Something Rotten! (Manchester Opera House), Pretty Woman (Zurich), Sleeping Beauty (Darlington Hippodrome), Fame (Athens), The Sound of Music (Beirut & Lebanon tour), and Romeo & Juliet (English National Ballet); and concerts include Children of Eden, West End Does: Love (Cadogan Hall), Roles We'll Never Play (Union Theatre), and One Young World: Opening Ceremony (Royal Albert Hall). She came 3rd in Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream for ITV.

Leah Dane returns to play Cha Cha. Her television credits include Slow Horses; and for film, The Moment and A Christmas Karma.

David Fearn returns to play Alternate Teen Angel and Johnny. His theatre credits include Dirty Dancing (Gunnersbury Park), Bridgerton (Park Place, Wembley), and Blondel (Union Theatre). His television credits include as series regular Dr Parker in Hollyoaks.

Hannah Hague plays Marty. Her theatre credits include & Juliet (Performing Arts Theater, Hamburg), and Matilda the Musical (Cambridge Theatre, London).

David Heal returns to the role of Leo Balmudo. His theatre credits include Beauty and the Beast (Fareham Live), For Those Of Us Who Were Never Meant To Survive (Shoreditch House), Cinderella (Centenary Theatre), If Music Be The Food Of Love, Play On (The Players Theatre Thame), Slices Of Life: DM (Stage Door Theatre), Boys in the Buff (Drayton Arms), Tickle (Drayton Arms), Sleeping Beauty (Eden Court, Inverness, Palace Theatre, Newark), The Musical That Goes Right (The Cockpit Theatre), Freedom (Lyceum Theatre), Strike Boys (M&S Bank Arena),and Oliver! (Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

Khyrese Heron plays Putsie. This marks his professional stage debut. His television credits include Taking The Next Step and The Next Step (Season 4).

Andrew Jackson plays Doodie. His theatre credits include Ebony Scrooge (Sadler's Wells), and Young Voices UK (UK tour).

Joshua C Jackson plays Vince Fontaine. Jackson is a member of the Olivier Award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and the UK's longest-running POC improv group, Do The Right Scene. His theatre credits include Rumble in the Jungle Rematch (Canada Water Theatre), The Tempest (UK tour), Girl From the North Country (UK and Ireland tour), MJ the Musical (Prince Edward Theatre). His television credits include The Diplomat, Avenue 5, and Station Eleven; and for film, You Should Have Left, Needle in a Timestack and Voidance.

Imogen Kingsley-Smith returns to the role of Patty. Her theatre credits include Love Goddess: The Rita Hayworth Musical (Cockpit Theatre), Sleeping Beauty (Churchill Theatre), Live at the Palladium (London Palladium), Matilda the Musical (Cambridge Theatre), and Billy Elliot the Musical (Victoria Palace Theatre). Her television credits include Doctor Who – “The Interstellar Song Contest” and Matilda the Musical: Surprise Surprise, her film credits include Billy Elliot: The Musical Live and Robbie Williams: One Night At The Palladium.

Giórgios Michaelídes plays Danny. His stage credits include Justin Timberlake's opening act on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Grease (UK and Dominion Theatre), Disney's Newsies (Troubadour Theatre), and Here Come The Boys (The London Palladium). His film credits include Mistletoe Farm.

Lucy Penrose returns to play Rizzo. Her theatre credits include Ancient Grease (The Vaults), Growled (Royal Vauxhall Tavern), Judy! (Arts Theatre, Southwark Playhouse and London Hippodrome), Eurovision, Your Decision (Above The Stag Theatre, Wonderville, King's Head Theatre and Royal Vauxhall Tavern), Top Hat, California Suite (Royal Court Liverpool), and A Pissedmas Carol (Sh!tfaced Showtime, Edinburgh Fringe Festival). For television, her work includes Watchmen.

Jess Smith plays Frenchie. Her theatre credits include The Greatest Showman (Bristol Hippodrome), Shake It Up Baby (Epstein Theatre), The Legend Of Rooney's Ring (Royal Court, Liverpool), Blood Brothers, Pop Princess (UK tours), and Aladdin (Northwich Memorial Court, St Helens Theatre Royal, Queen Elizabeth Hall).

Jacob Stebbings returns to the role of Eugene Felsnick. His theatre credits include Beauty and the Beast (Halifax Victoria Theatre), Peter Pan (Halifax Victoria Theatre), Railway Ball (O2 Intercontinental).

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