Full Cast Set For Newly Staged DIANA: THE MUSICAL, Starring Kerry Ellis

This radical new version is a tale in two parts, narrated by Diana as she looks back on her 19-year-old self.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'Creating This Work Has Forced Me to Completely Rethink Directing For The Stage Photo 2 Interview: Director Sam Yates on Embracing New Dimensions in VANYA
Guest Blog: Why We Will Do Writing Courses Until We Die! Writers Maddie Rice & Tom Machell Photo 3 Guest Blog: Why We Will Do Writing Courses Until We Die! Writers Maddie Rice & Tom Machell on The Value of Their New Courses at Guildhall
Guest Blog: 'We Will Rinse a Joke to Absolute Exhaustion!': Writer Nathan Parkinson on The Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'We Will Rinse a Joke to Absolute Exhaustion!': Writer Nathan Parkinson on The Incredible Journey of POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL

Full Cast Set For Newly Staged DIANA: THE MUSICAL, Starring Kerry Ellis

Full casting has been announced for DIANA: THE MUSICAL, written by David Bryan and Joe DiPietro and playing at the Eventim Apollo on Monday 4 December.

Alongside Denise Welch, who is guest-starring as The Queen, DIANA: THE MUSICAL features a cast including Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked, Les Misérables) as Camilla Parker Bowles, Andy Coxon (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Sister Act) as Prince Charles, Jay Perry (Back To The Future, Hamilton) as James Hewitt and Aleyna Mohanraj (Annie Get Your Gun, The Secret Garden) as Sarah Spencer.

The production will feature an ensemble cast of students from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Mother. Daughter. Sister. Wife. Philanthropist. Icon. Princess.

This radical new version of Diana: The Musical, directed by Owen Horsley, hands the microphone to Diana as she reflects on her past. In a theatrical twist, this is a tale in two parts, narrated by Diana (Kerry Ellis) as she looks back on herself as the 19-year-old Diana (Maiya Quansah-Breed) that captured the nation.

On this stage Diana is in control of her narrative and her story is brought to life with humour and satire and in turn reveals a woman who, having just signed her divorce papers, sees a future filled with opportunity.

Following its viral Netflix recording, this will be the first time the UK has seen this iconic Broadway musical live on stage.

Featuring brilliant, 80s-inspired mega-hit show-tunes, this show promises to be a fabulous night out.

DIANA: THE MUSICAL has music by Bon Jovi keyboard player David Bryan and book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, the team behind the Tony Award-winning musical 'Memphis'. DiPietro also wrote the book for the Tom Jones musical 'What's New Pussycat?' and the book and lyrics for the long running off-Broadway musical 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change'.

Director Owen Horsley is an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company and Associate Director of Cheek by Jowl. His most recent productions include 'Linck & Mulhahn' at Hampstead Theatre and 'Henry V1' Parts 2 and 3 and 'War of the Roses' at the RSC.

The musical director is Adam Hoskins (The Secret Garden, Once in Concert, Annie Get Your Gun).

DIANA: THE MUSICAL is produced by Lambert Jackson and Cuffe & Taylor.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
STRICTLY COME DANCING LIVE 2024 Tour Announced Photo
STRICTLY COME DANCING LIVE 2024 Tour Announced

It's time to dust off those scoring paddles and get those dancing shoes ready, because the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is back for 2024!  Strictly legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood return to take up their judging seats and It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara is back as tour host.

2
Shakespeares Globe Reveals Company For IF IT PLEASE YOU Photo
Shakespeare's Globe Reveals Company For IF IT PLEASE YOU

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the company of If It Please You, a night of glam, high camp and drag inspired by Shakespeare. Learn more about the event and how to attend here!

3
Derren Browns UNBELIEVABLE Begins Previews at The Criterion Theatre Photo
Derren Brown's UNBELIEVABLE Begins Previews at The Criterion Theatre

Brand new magic show, UNBELIEVABLE, opens for previews today (19 September 2023) in London's West End at the Criterion theatre, fusing together the best of theatre with illusion, sleight of hand and mind reading. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

4
BRENDAS GOT A BABY Comes to New Diorama Theatre This October Photo
BRENDA'S GOT A BABY Comes to New Diorama Theatre This October

Brenda's Got A Baby comes to New Diorama Theatre, London this October. Performances run 31 October – 2 December 2023. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jenna Russell Sings 'There's More To Life' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS Video
Jenna Russell Sings 'There's More To Life' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS
Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London
Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS Video
Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SHUCKED

Recommended For You