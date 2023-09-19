Full Cast Set For Newly Staged DIANA: THE MUSICAL, Starring Kerry Ellis

Full casting has been announced for DIANA: THE MUSICAL, written by David Bryan and Joe DiPietro and playing at the Eventim Apollo on Monday 4 December.

Alongside Denise Welch, who is guest-starring as The Queen, DIANA: THE MUSICAL features a cast including Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked, Les Misérables) as Camilla Parker Bowles, Andy Coxon (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Sister Act) as Prince Charles, Jay Perry (Back To The Future, Hamilton) as James Hewitt and Aleyna Mohanraj (Annie Get Your Gun, The Secret Garden) as Sarah Spencer.

The production will feature an ensemble cast of students from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Mother. Daughter. Sister. Wife. Philanthropist. Icon. Princess.

This radical new version of Diana: The Musical, directed by Owen Horsley, hands the microphone to Diana as she reflects on her past. In a theatrical twist, this is a tale in two parts, narrated by Diana (Kerry Ellis) as she looks back on herself as the 19-year-old Diana (Maiya Quansah-Breed) that captured the nation.

On this stage Diana is in control of her narrative and her story is brought to life with humour and satire and in turn reveals a woman who, having just signed her divorce papers, sees a future filled with opportunity.

Following its viral Netflix recording, this will be the first time the UK has seen this iconic Broadway musical live on stage.

Featuring brilliant, 80s-inspired mega-hit show-tunes, this show promises to be a fabulous night out.

DIANA: THE MUSICAL has music by Bon Jovi keyboard player David Bryan and book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, the team behind the Tony Award-winning musical 'Memphis'. DiPietro also wrote the book for the Tom Jones musical 'What's New Pussycat?' and the book and lyrics for the long running off-Broadway musical 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change'.

Director Owen Horsley is an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company and Associate Director of Cheek by Jowl. His most recent productions include 'Linck & Mulhahn' at Hampstead Theatre and 'Henry V1' Parts 2 and 3 and 'War of the Roses' at the RSC.

The musical director is Adam Hoskins (The Secret Garden, Once in Concert, Annie Get Your Gun).

DIANA: THE MUSICAL is produced by Lambert Jackson and Cuffe & Taylor.