Full Cast Set For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL at the Barbican Theatre

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Death Note: THE MUSICAL has announced the full company for its reimagined London production, opening at the Barbican Theatre for a strictly limited six-week season this July. Tickets are on sale now.

Joining the previously announced Xander Pang and Colin Ryan, is a spectacular company of exceptionally talented performers including Stephanie Zaharis as Misa Amane, Telly Leung as Ryuk, Grace Mouat as Rem, Paolo Montalban as Soichiro Yagami, Chloe Saracco as Jerasu, and Elsie Buckley as Sayu.

The ensemble is made up of CJ Benoiton, Louise Liluna Browning, Aoife Haakenson, Samantha Ho, Katie Ka Lay Ho, Olivia Hazel Jones, Matthew Koon, Abel Law, Luchia Moss, Patrick Munday, Richie Paisley, Regine Phua, Nicky Wong Rush, and Ernest Stroud. The company is completed by Nicole Carlisle, Renz Cardenas and David Ouch who are Swings and Sian Yeo as Swing / Dance Captain.

Mr Hori – Chairman of HoriPro Group said: “When we first brought Death Note to the stage ten years ago, we could only dream of the incredible international performers who would one day take on these roles. I am absolutely thrilled by the exceptional company we have assembled for this new London production. Combined with our visionary creative team, they are ready to create something truly unforgettable.”

Sir Howard Panter – Joint CEO and Creative Director of Trafalgar Entertainment said: “With this announcement, we complete a truly outstanding company for Death Note: THE MUSICAL. We have assembled a spectacular group of performers whose talent, energy and passion will bring this thrilling new production to life. Their brilliance and imagination will make this reimagined production something very special indeed, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to the Barbican this summer.”

The worldwide phenomenon Death Note: THE MUSICAL, based on the globally bestselling manga created by writer Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata, comes to the Barbican Theatre this summer in a newly reimagined musical production, featuring a revised script and newly written songs alongside the original acclaimed score by Frank Wildhorn, with lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell. Following ten years of acclaimed sold-out productions across Asia and record-breaking concerts at the London Palladium, this much-anticipated reimagined production will open on 30 July for a limited six-week season.

Death Note: THE MUSICAL tells the story of Light Yagami, played by Xander Pang, an exceptionally gifted high school student who one day discovers a mysterious notebook bearing a chilling rule: “Any human whose name is written in this notebook will die in 40 seconds.” The notebook, known as the Death Note, has been dropped into the human world out of boredom by the Shinigami Ryuk. Disillusioned by a justice system he believes fails to punish criminals, Light tests the notebook's power triggering the sudden death of a criminal live on television.

Convinced he has been chosen to become the “god of a new world,” Light begins using the Death Note to eliminate criminals across the globe. As unexplained deaths mount, the public coins the name “Kira” for the unseen killer, with supporters praising his actions as crime rates plummet. With no physical evidence to follow, the authorities turn to the enigmatic master detective L, played by Colin Ryan, setting the stage for a gripping psychological battle between two brilliant minds.

One of the world's most successful manga titles, Death Note, first published in Japan in 2003, has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and grown into a global cultural phenomenon spanning feature animation, video games, novels, films, television adaptations, and an acclaimed Netflix series, including a blockbuster two-part live-action film adaptation released in 2006. Originally produced by HoriPro in 2015 with the authorization of the original creators, the musical adaptation has since enjoyed acclaimed productions across Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan over the past decade. Death Note was last seen in London at the Palladium in 2023 for a series of sold-out record-breaking concerts. Now the evolution of this internationally celebrated story continues on the London stage. Rooted in the acclaimed original, this reimagining for the West End (and a planned Broadway run) is the definitive theatrical incarnation of this unique story.

Based on the internationally best-selling Japanese manga of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba, Takeshi Obata and Shueisha, this award-winning musical (Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) features a score by Tony and Grammy Award winning composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde and the Whitney Houston hit “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”) and lyrics by Tony-Award nominated Jack Murphy, additional lyrics by Morgan Reilly and book by Emmy-nominated Ivan Menchell.

Alongside Wildhorn, this new production brings together an acclaimed creative team behind some of the West End's biggest hits, including director Stephen Whitson (Hamilton UK and Moulin Rouge! UK), Emmy-nominated designer Jon Bausor (Spirited Away, Bat Out of Hell) and choreography by Olivier Award nominated Fabian Aloise (Evita at the London Palladium and Sunset Boulevard at The Savoy) alongside Jason Howland as orchestration and arranger. Together, this creative team will bring scale, theatrical power, and contemporary energy to the world of Death Note.

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Related Stories 1 Everything to Know About DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL

If you are new to Death Note, there is a lot to catch up on. It has inspired multiple adaptations across television, film, novels, video games, and even stage productions, becoming one of the most influential franchises in contemporary Japanese pop culture. The musical features a score by Tony, Grammy and Emmy nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell. Wildhorn and Murphy's past collaborations include The Civil War, Swing, Wonderland, Carmen, and Count of Monte Cristo. Wildhorn is perhaps best known for Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, The Scarlet Pimpernall, and Dracula. Wildhorn's work on Death Note led to more manga adaptations, including Fist of the North Star in 2021 and Your Lie In April in 2022. I see Death Note as this total international, breaking the glass ceiling of what manga can be musically, around the world,' Wildhorn recently told BroadwayWorld.