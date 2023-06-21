Full Cast Revealed For EVITA IN CONCERT Starring Auli'i Cravalho at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Performances are on 31 July and 1 August.       

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Full casting has been announced and an additional performance added for Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Evita at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 31 July & 1 August.         

This is the first-time Evita has been in the West End since 2017 and due to phenomenal demand, an additional evening performance has been added on Tuesday 1 August.   

Joining the previously announced Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana, as Eva and Matt Rawle (Martin Guerre, Miss Saigon, Zorro) who returns to the role of Che is Jeremy Secomb (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera) who is also returning to the show in the role of Peron, and Nathan Amzi (Heathers the Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Magaldi. Playing Mistress is Emily Lane, who is currently performing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane as Anna in Disney's Frozen the Musical.    

Completing the cast is Lloyd Davies, Robin Kent, Emily Langham, Jasmine Leung, Amonik Melaco, Joseph Poulton, Agnes Pure and Sophie Sass.      

Evita in Concert is directed by Bill Deamer, with musical supervision by Simon Lee, musical direction by Ben Ferguson, sound design by Adam Fisher, lighting design by Tim Deiling, Set and Costume design by Rebecca Brower, and casting by Sarah-Jane Price. The concert is accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra & Chorus conducted by Ben Ferguson.

Evita In Concert is arranged with the permission of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group. With lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on orchestrations originally by Andrew Lloyd Webber.    

Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron's meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.    

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is owned and operated by LW Theatres The venue reopened in June 2021 following a total, £60m, 2-year restoration.  




