Full Cast Announced for DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert

George Maguire, Jessica Lee, Carl Man, Boaz Chad and Patrick Munday are joining the cast

Aug. 21, 2023

Olivier award-winner George Maguire, Jessica Lee, Carl Man, Boaz Chad and Patrick Munday are joining the cast of Death Note The Musical in Concert at the Lyric Theatre.

George Maguire will play Ryuk. His West End roles include Buck Barrow in ‘Bonnie & Clyde’,  Dave in ‘Sunny Afternoon’. He had the title role of The Wicker Man at The Watermill Theatre.

Jessica Lee will play Misa. She is currently playing Kim in ‘Miss Saigon’ at Sheffield Crucible. Her West End shows include ‘Prince of Egypt’ and ‘Les Miserables’, and ‘Evita” (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre).

Carl Man will be the Alternate L. His West End roles include Romeo (1st cover) in  ‘& Juliet’ and Fiyero (1st cover) in ‘Wicked’. He will be playing Fiyero in the upcoming ‘Wicked’ UK & Ireland tour.

Boaz Chad and Patrick Munday will join the ensemble.

The rest of the cast continuing from the three sold out performances next week at the London 
Palladium includes Aimie Atkinson, Rachel Clare Chan, Christian Ray Marbella, Dean John-Wilson, Joaquin Pedro Valdes  and an ensemble featuring Charlotte Coggin, Jade Copas, Eu Jin Hwang, Yojiro Ichikawa, Deena Kapadia, David Kar-Hing Lee, Jasmine Leung, Jojo Meredith, Marcel Li-Ping, Janine Somcio.

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi 
Obata/Sheuisha, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn (‘Jekyll & Hyde’, four years on Broadway, ‘Dracula’, ‘Bonnie & Clyde’) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation’s most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as “L” is soon tracking him down... 

It is directed by Nick Winston and produced by Carter Dixon McGill Production (‘Chess in Concert’, ‘Kinky Boots in Concert’, ‘Treason the Musical in Concert’) Indie Theatrical and HoriPro in association with Pinnacle Productions, Greg A. DeLuca and Wild Yak Productions.

Death Note THE MUSICAL premiered in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. A 2022 Korean production won four awards at the Korea Musical Awards after being nominated in 10 categories (“Death Note offers a glimpse at the future of musicals”, The Korea Herald). In 2017, Netflix released a TV adaptation of ‘Death Note’ starring Willem Defoe.

Frank Wildhorn said: “Death Note THE MUSICAL has been the most unique, strange, edgy, and wonderful musical journey for me. It’s been a dream of mine to bring this show from Asia to the West End of London, and here we are!”

Death Note The Musical in Concert is at the Lyric Theatre from 7 - 11 September




