Full Cast Announced For the UK Premiere of Lucas Hnath's A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at Donmar Warehouse

Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch today announce the full cast for the UK première of Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2. Joining Noma Dumezweni as Nora are Patricia Allison (Emmy), Brían F. O'Byrne (Torvald), and June Watson (Anne Marie). James Macdonald's production, in a reconfigured Donmar in the round, opens on 16 June, with previews from 10 June, and runs until 6 August.

Fifteen years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her stifling marriage, she's back with an urgent request. But first she must face the family she left behind.

Directed by James Macdonald, with a cast led by double Olivier Award-winner Noma Dumezweni, Lucas Hnath audaciously picks up where Ibsen's revolutionary masterpiece left off.

And no, you don't need to have seen Part 1.

Patricia Allison plays Emmy. Her theatre credits include Unprecedented: House Party (Headlong), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Sheffield Theatres), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Our Town (Royal Exchange Theatre), and Henry V (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). For television, her credits include Extraordinary, Superworm, as Ola in Sex Education, Behind the Filter, Fame Game, Les Miserables, Moving On and Thanks for the Memories; and for film, Ella and Veronica.

Brían F. O'Byrne plays Torvald. His theatre work includes Outside Mullingar (Manhattan Theatre Club), If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet (Roundabout Theatre Company), The Coast of Utopia - Tony Award nomination for Lead Actor in a Play (Lincoln Center, Broadway), Doubt: A Parable - Tony Award nomination Lead Actor in a Play, Shining City (Manhattan Theatre Club, Broadway), Bedbound (Irish Repertory Theatre), Smelling a Rat (The New Group NY), Frozen - Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Play, The Lonesome West - Tony Award nomination for Lead Actor in a Play, The Beauty Queen of Leenane - Tony Award nomination for Lead Actor in a Play, and The Sisters of Rosenweig (Broadway) and Hapgood (Lincoln Center). For television, his work includes Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Nighflyers, Hatton Garden, Manhunt: Unabomber, Little Boy Blue - BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor, The Magicians, Mercy Street, Aquarius, Saints and Strangers, The Bastard Executioner, The Last Ship, Love Hate, Prime Suspect, Mildred Pierce - Emmy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and Brotherhood; and for film, The Wonder, The Salinger Year, Sergio, Jimmy's Hall, Queen and Country, Medeas, Season of the Witch, The International, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, No Reservations, Million Dollar Baby, Intermission, Bandits and Disco Pigs.

Noma Dumezweni plays Nora Helmer. For theatre, her work includes originating the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Lyric Theatre, Broadway and Palace Theatre - Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Play), A Human Being Died That Night (BAM, Hampstead Theatre, Fugard and Market Theatres), Carmen Disruption (Almeida Theatre), Linda, New Plays from South Africa, Somalia Seaton Play, The Twits, Big Ideas: Collaboration, Open Court, Belong, Highlife (Royal Court Theatre), 'Tis Pity She's a Whore (Shakespeare's Globe), Henry V (Noel Coward Theatre), Feast (Royal Court at the Young Vic), Six Characters in Search of an Author (Headlong, Gielgud Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre), The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other, President of an Empty Room (National Theatre), A Raisin in the Sun - Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Play, Skellig (Young Vic), and extensive work for the RSC, including Breakfast with Mugabe. For television, her work includes The Watcher, Pose, The Undoing, Made for Love, Forgiving Earth, Philip K Dick's Electric Dream, Capital, Doctor Who and Fallout; and for film, Retribution, The Little Mermaid, The Same Storm, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, The Kid Who Would be King, Mary Poppins Returns, The Incident and Dirty Pretty Things.

Veteran of the stage and screen, June Watson plays Anne Marie. Her extensive theatre credits include After Life (National Theatre and Headlong), The Welkin, John (National Theatre), Uncle Vanya, Good People (Hampstead Theatre), Road (Royal Court Theatre), Escaped Alone (Royal Court Theatre, BAM, UK tour), The Father (Trafalgar Studios), The Cripple of Inishmaan - Clarence Derwent Award (Noël Coward Theatre, Broadway), Before the Party (Almeida Theatre), Uncle Vanya (Vaudeville Theatre), Calendar Girls (UK tour), The Children's Hour (Royal Exchange Theatre), and Mary Stuart (Apollo Theatre). Her television work includes Whitstable Pearl, The Cockfields, All Creatures Great and Small, The Midnight Gang, Chernobyl, Call the Midwife, To Walk Invisible, Agatha Raisin, Thirteen, Unforgotten, A Song for Jenny, The Café, Wallander, Coming Up and Above Suspicion; and for film, Your Christmas or Mine, The Bike Thief, The Death of Stalin, The Lady in the Van, Ghost Hunter, 102 Dalmatians, Highlander IV: Endgame, The Last Yellow, The Knowledge and Bloody Kids.

Lucas Hnath's work as a playwright includes Hillary and Clinton, Red Speedo, The Christian, A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney, Isaac's Eye and Death Tax. His work has been produced across the US and internationally, including at Playwrights Horizons, New York Theatre Workshop, Soho Rep, Actors Theatre of Louisville/Humana Festival of New Plays, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, Steppenwolf Theatre, South Coast Repertory, Royal Court Theatre, and on Broadway at the John Golden Theater. Hnath is a recipient of an Obie, Guggenheim Fellowship, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, Whiting Award, Kesselring Prize, two Steinberg citations from the American Theatre Critics Association, and a 2017 Tony nomination for Best Play.

James Macdonald returns to the Donmar to direct - his previous work for the company includes The Way of the World and Roots. He was an Associate and Deputy Director at the Royal Court for 14 years and was also a NESTA fellow from 2003 to 2006. For the Royal Court his work includes One For Sorrow, The Children (and MTC/Broadway), Escaped Alone (and BAM, NYC), The Wolf From The Door, Circle Mirror Transformation, Love & Information (and NYTW), c*ck(and Duke, NYC), Drunk Enough to Say I Love You (and Public, NYC), Dying City (and Lincoln Center, NYC), Fewer Emergencies, Lucky Dog, Blood, Blasted, 4.48 Psychosis (and St Ann's Warehouse, NYC/US & European tours), Hard Fruit, Real Classy Affair, Cleansed, Bailegangaire, Harry and Me, Simpatico, Peaches, Thyestes, Hammett's Apprentice, The Terrible Voice Of Satan, Putting Two and Two Together. Other theatre includes: John, Dido Queen of Carthage, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other, Exiles (National Theatre), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Changing Room (West End), The Tempest, Roberto Zucco (RSC), Wild, And No More Shall We Part, #AIWW - The Arrest of Ai Weiwei (Hampstead), The Father (Theatre Royal Bath/Tricycle Theatre/West End), Bakkhai, A Delicate Balance, Judgment Day, The Triumph of Love (Almeida Theatre), The Chinese Room (Williamstown Festival), Cloud Nine (Atlantic, NYC), A Number (NYTW), King Lear, The Book of Grace (Public, NYC), Top Girls (MTC/Broadway) and John Gabriel Borkman (Abbey, Dublin/BAM, NYC). For film, his work includes A Number.

