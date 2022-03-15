Full Cast Announced For West End Production Of JERUSALEM

Today producer Sonia Friedman announced that joining the previously announced Mark Rylance and Mackenzie Crook, who will reprise their celebrated roles as Johnny "Rooster" Byron and Ginger respectively in Ian Rickson's production of Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem, are Kemi Awoderu (Pea), Alan David (The Professor), Shane David-Joseph (Mr Parsons), Gerard Horan (Wesley), Ed Kear (Davey), Charlotte O'Leary (Tanya), Indra Ové (Dawn), Jack Riddiford (Lee), Barry Sloane (Troy Whitworth), Niky Wardley (Linda Fawcett) and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Phaedra).

Kobe Champion-Norville, Jesse Manzi and Matteo Philbert will share the role of Marky and joining as understudies are Abigail Green, Amanda Gordon, Callum Sheridan-Lee, Greg Snowden and Anthony Taylor. Final casting will be announced at a later date.

Sonia Friedman Productions and The Royal Court Theatre are delighted to present the return of Jerusalem to London's West End for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. Previewing at the Apollo Theatre from 16 April 2022 with the opening night on 28 April 2022, Jerusalem will run until 7 August 2022.

Forty day seats for each performance will be available for purchase in person at the Apollo Theatre box office on the day of the performance from 10am. Limited to two tickets per person, they will be £10.00 for preview performances and £15.00 post opening. In addition, every Monday from the week commencing 18 April, 300 seats will be released for that week's performances on jerusalemtheplay.co.uk at 10am. Limited to four tickets per person, prices for previews will be from £10.00 with post opening prices from £15.00.

The original creative team will return for this 2022 production - designer ULTZ, lighting designer Mimi Jordan Sherin, composer Stephen Warbeck, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph and casting director Amy Ball CDG.

Jez Butterworth's award-winning play, which premiered at the Royal Court in 2009, returns to the West End following record-breaking sold-out runs at the Royal Court and the Apollo Theatres in 2009, 2010 and 2011, as well the Music Box Theater on Broadway in 2011.

On St George's Day, the morning of the local county fair, Johnny Byron is a wanted man. The Council officials want to serve him an eviction notice, his son wants his dad to take him to the fair, Troy Whitworth wants to wreak his revenge and a motley crew of mates wants his ample supply of drugs and alcohol.

Performances run 16 April - 7 August 2022.

