Full Cast Announced For The World Premiere of Dmitry Glukhovsky's THE WHITE FACTORY

Starring The Last Kingdom's (Netflix) and Victoria's (ITV) Adrian Schiller.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 2 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 3 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 4 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year

Full Cast Announced For The World Premiere of Dmitry Glukhovsky's THE WHITE FACTORY

Full Cast Announced For The World Premiere of Dmitry Glukhovsky's THE WHITE FACTORY

The full cast is announced for The White Factory and includes: Adrian Schiller, best known for playing Mr Penge in the ITV series Victoria and Lord Aethelhelm in the Netflix series The Last Kingdom, as Chaim Rumkowski and Old Ezekiel.

Alongside him as Rivke Kaufman is Pearl Chanda, notable for her role as Sheila Sim in See How They Run, and Mark Quartley who starred in the hugely popular series The Ipcress Files as Pete, takes the role of Yosef Kaufman. They are joined by James Garnon (SS Wilhelm Koppe), Matthew Spencer (SS Herbert Lange), Olivia Bernstone (Female Ensemble) and Lewis Hart (Male Ensemble).

With casting now complete for his playwriting debut, the acclaimed author Dmitry Glukhovsky has this week been sentenced to eight years in prison by the Russian state following a trial in absentia. Currently living in exile, the writer of the bestselling Metro 2033 series is accused of deliberately spreading false information about Russia's armed forces; both he and the play's director, Maxim Didenko, are outspoken critics of the war against Ukraine.

This powerful and urgent new play is inspired by real events, with a haunting contemporary resonance, and will premiere at the Marylebone Theatre this autumn, running from 14 September to 04 November, with press performances on 18/19/20/21 September (*with reviews embargoed until Thursday 21 September at midnight).

Spanning several decades, The White Factory explores the life of Yosef Kaufman, a Holocaust survivor from Lodz, haunted by his wartime experiences as he tries to build a future with his new family in 1960's Brooklyn. Tormented by the nightmares of his past, Yosef's attempt to negotiate the weight of his own history becomes a passionate battle for survival and redemption.

This heart-wrenching drama of love, endurance, despair and hope follows one man's journey   from the Lodz ghetto of 1940's Poland to 1960's America, where the possibility of a new life is tested to the limit by the remnants of his past.

Written by Dmitry Glukhovsky, directed by Maxim Didenko, with Ukrainian creative producer Ekaterina Kashynsteva, The White Factory will play at Marylebone Theatre from 14 September until 4 November 2023.

Ekaterina Kashyntseva & Oliver King for Belka Productions present

THE WHITE FACTORY

MARYLEBONE THEATRE

14 SEPTEMBER – 4 NOVEMBER 2023

Written by Dmitry Glukhovsky

Directed by Maxim Didenko

Performance schedule:

Monday – Saturday, 7.30pm

Wednesday and Saturday, 2.30pm

Ticket Prices: From £20

Address: 35 Park Rd, London NW1 6XT

Box Office: 020 7723 7984

Tickets: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
The ENO Presents THE GILBERT & SULLIVAN WALKING TOUR As A Part Of The Inside Out Photo
The ENO Presents THE GILBERT & SULLIVAN WALKING TOUR As A Part Of The Inside Out Festival 

Join the English National Opera (ENO) on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 August 2023 for a unique guided walking tour of Victorian London, celebrating the operettas and history of the famous operatic duo, Gilbert & Sullivan.

2
The Pleasance Celebrates Midway Point Of Fringe 2023 With A Fantastic Fringe First Win And Photo
The Pleasance Celebrates Midway Point Of Fringe 2023 With A Fantastic Fringe First Win And Exciting Plays On Popcorn Writing Award Longlist

Week two of the renowned Scotsman Fringe First Awards sees CHOO CHOO! (Or... Have You Ever Thought About ****** **** *****? (Cos I Have)) receiving this prestigious award.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FRIEND (THE ONE WITH GUNTHER), Gilded Balloon At The Museum Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FRIEND (THE ONE WITH GUNTHER), Gilded Balloon At The Museum

There are so many predictably phrased ways I could tell you how much I enjoyed Friend (the One with Gunther). Oh. My. God. Could it *be* any more satisfying? Out of five stars, it should be seven… seven… SEVEN... It’s just kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic.

4
London Theatre Week Returns, Celebrating 5 Years of Increasing Access to Theatre Photo
London Theatre Week Returns, Celebrating 5 Years of Increasing Access to Theatre

London Theatre Week, the highly anticipated performing arts celebration spotlighting dynamic musicals and award-winning plays in London's West End, makes its return this summer. Marking its 5th-year anniversary, the campaign offers audiences the opportunity to get tickets to the best of West End theatre at accessible prices by booking between 21 August to 3 September.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
EL MAGO POP

Recommended For You