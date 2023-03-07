Full Cast Announced For The UK Tour Of JOHANNES RADEBE: FREEDOM UNLEASHED

TV dancing sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe has announced the dancers joining him in his brand-new production Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed, which will open on 31 March and run through to 28 May 2023, performing across the UK with a week-long run at London's Peacock Theatre from 4 - 8 April 2023.

Johannes will be joined by Oliver Adam-Reynolds (Dirty Dancing West End), Lila Eccles (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella), Lowri Evans (Johannes Radebe: Freedom), Demmileigh Foster (9 to 5), Jared Irving (Matthew Bourne's Lord of The Flies), Luke Jarvis (Chicago), Shayna McPherson (Disney's Aladdin), Duane-Lamonte O Garro (The Lion King), Joshian Angelo Omana, Barnaby Quarendon (Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake) and Zinzile Tshuma (Thriller Live!)

Completing the company will be South African singer-songwriter and former contestant of The Voice South Africa, Ramelo.

Following this year's tour, Johannes will then host a very special one-off event entitled Johannes Radebe: One Night in Heaven, which will see him host a 60-minute high heels dance class to raise money for charity.

The event will take place at Heaven Nightclub in London's West End and will welcome participants of all levels to the dancefloor. Following the class, the dancefloor will then be open for two hours of floor-filling anthems and surprise guests, all there to help a good cause. Profits from the event will be donated to a collection of charities. Tickets are on sale now.

In Freedom Unleashed, Johannes and the diverse, world-class cast of talented dancers and singers will be performing to a mix of African rhythms and huge party anthems with a touch of ballroom magic - making the show a jubilant celebration of culture, passion, and freedom.

Born in the township Zamdela Sasolburg, South Africa, Johannes Radebe started dancing when he was seven. He was fascinated by the discipline and glamour of Ballroom and Latin. Over the next 13 years, Johannes competed in local competitions, climbing up the Latin ranks with top honours, and eventually adding Ballroom and other dance styles, such as African Contemporary and Jazz. He became a finalist at national dance competitions and received an invitation to compete internationally in St Petersburg, Russia.



At the age of 21, Johannes left South Africa to work on the internationally renowned Italian cruise liner Costa. Persistence and experience saw this young, vibrant South African given more responsibilities including choreographing, teaching new dancers, and then eventually being promoted to Dance Captain. In 2018, he was invited to join the debut season of the international hit show, Dancing With The Stars, in South Africa.



Johannes toured the world in the international dance show Burn The Floor before being headhunted by Strictly Come Dancing, later moving to the UK to dance on the flagship BBC show. In his second series, he was partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima. He was partnered with Caroline Quentin in his third year and the couple made it to week seven. In 2021, he and his celebrity partner, John Waite, made history by being the first all-male partnership to compete on the show. The pair made it to the final and won the British LGBT Award for Media Moment of the Year. Johannes also recently won Attitude's Game Changer Award. In 2022, he was partnered with comedian and actress Ellie Taylor.

Tour Dates

31 March - 1 April Bridlington Spa 01262 678258

www.bridspa.com

2 April Southampton Mayflower Theatre 02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk

4 - 8 April London Peacock Theatre 020 7863 8000

www.sadlerswells.com/your-visit/peacock-theatre

11 - 12 April Leicester Curve 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

13 April Nottingham Royal Concert Hall 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

14 April Cardiff St David's Hall 029 20 878444

www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk

15 April Blackpool Opera House 0844 770 0593*

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

16 April Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

19 April York Grand Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york

20 April Bradford St George's Hall 01274 432000

bradford-theatres.co.uk

21 April Aberdeen Music Hall 01224 641122

aberdeenperformingarts.com

22 April Glasgow SEC Armadillo

www.sec.co.uk

23 April Liverpool Empire Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

25 April Ipswich Regent Theatre

ipswichtheatres.co.uk

26 April Manchester Opera House

www.ATGTickets.com/manchester

28 April Southend Cliffs Pavilion 0343 310 0030

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

29 April Brighton Theatre Royal 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/brighton

30 April Newcastle Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

1 May Bristol The Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/bristol

4 May Malvern Forum Theatre

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

5 May Truro Hall For Cornwall 01872262466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

6 May Stockton Globe 0843 904 0071

www.stocktonglobe.co.uk

7 May Edinburgh Festival Theatre 0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com

9 May Dartford Orchard Theatre 01322 220000

orchardtheatre.co.uk

11-12 May Swindon Wyvern Theatre 0343 310 0040

swindontheatres.co.uk

13 May Birmingham The Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

14 May Plymouth Theatre Royal 01752 267222

www.theatreroyal.com

17 - 18 May Canterbury Marlowe Theatre 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

19 May Guildford G-Live 0343 310 0055

glive.co.uk

20 May Stoke Regent Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/stoke

21 May Llandudno Venue Cymru 01492 872000

www.venuecymru.co.uk

22 May Northampton Royal & Derngate 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

25 - 27 May Belfast Grand Opera House 028 9024 1919

www.goh.co.uk

28 May Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre 0818719 377 (ROI)

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie 08442485101 (UK)