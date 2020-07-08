Full Cast Announced For The Show Must Go Online's Live Streaming Of THE HISTORY OF HENRY IV PART II

The Show Must Go Online today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's The History of Henry IV Part II on 8 July.

Lucy Aley-Parker (Hostess Quickly), Nicky Allpress (Rumour The Presenter), Eifion Ap Cadno (Earl of Warwick), John D. Huston (Bardolph), Elizabeth Dennehy (King Henry IV), Robert Doust (Silence), James Drake (Lord Mowbray), Lynn Favin (Lady Percy), Candice Handy (Earl of Westmorland), Quinn Hendel (Ensemble), Curt Himmelberger (Lord Bardolph), Lindsey Huebner (Lord Hastings), Blioux Kirkby (Ensemble), Elizabeth Lancaster (Shallow), Jack Lancaster (Ensemble), Stephen Leask (Sir John Falstaff), Nerrisa Makgakga (Lord Chief Justice), David Martinez (Ensemble), Tyler Nowakowski (Ensemble), Christopher Paddon (Pistol), Stephanie Stevens (Prince John of Lancaster), Jamie Richard-Stewart (Henry Percy, Earl of Northumberland), Jenny Rowe (Ensemble), Fergus Rattigan (Richard Scroop, Archbishop of York), Tom Vanson (Morton), Tanvi Virmani (Prince Henry), Jenny Wills (Ensemble), with Genie Kaminski and Patrick McHugh as swings.

The livestreamed reading of The History of Henry IV Part II can be watched live on Wednesday 8 July at 7pm BST here (https://youtu.be/OvDqG4sncrM). Previous readings from the series are also available here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBFO-wpdFFypTYtKyK7CEBCBgFZtRmL0z)

The cast have worked with HBO, Star Trek Next Generation, Shakespeare's Globe, BBC, National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Theatre 503, The Other Place, San Diego Repertory Theatre, National Theatre Wales, Independent Shakespeare Co., Cincinnati Playhouse, Camden Fringe, Frantic Assembly, Exeter Northcott Theatre, Vault Festival, Space Arts Centre, in the West End, and more.

Also announced today, The Show Must Go Online were awarded their second OnComm Award for Richard III, previously also winning for Shakespeare's Star Wars. The OnComm is an Online Commendation from The Offies which aims to recognise the excellence of shows from independent, alternative and fringe theatres that are being presented online since March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. For further information (including awards to date and details of how to submit a show), please see https://offies.london/oncomm/.

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline

