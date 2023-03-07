Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE

The cast will make its television debut on BBC's Comic Relief on 17 March.

Mar. 07, 2023  
Full Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will preview on television for the first time in the U.K. on 17 March 2023 with an exclusive performance on BBC's Comic Relief.

Full casting has also been confirmed for the highly anticipated London production which will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June.

As previously announced, Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.

Gabriel will be joined by Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, Samuel Edwards (Anything Goes) as Stuart Dunmire, Ian Talbot OBE (Hairspray, and Director of The Mousetrap) as Mr. Jolly and Kelly Agbowu (Sylvia) as Wanda Sellner.

Further cast include Nicole Carlisle, Joshua Dever, Joseph Dockree, Rebecca Donnelly, Amy Everett, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, Vicki Lee Taylor, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Corey Mitchell, Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Rhys Owen, Christopher Parkinson, Micha Richardson, Tom Scanlon, Paulo Teixeira and Samuel Wilson-Freeman.

Mrs. Doubtfire also introduces Max Bispham, Elliot Mugume and Frankie Treadaway who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard and Scarlett Davies, Angelica-Pearl Scott and Ava Posniak who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with Original Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell (team behind the hit Tony Award-nominated musical Something Rotten!). Direction is by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), Choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), Sound Design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Hair Design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), Casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and Children's Casting Director is Verity Naughton.




MY SONS A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Announces Queer Hero Thursay With Guests Including Photo
MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Announces Queer Hero Thursay With Guests Including Dominic Skinner
Following last week's Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy, the critically acclaimed production of My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) announces their upcoming series of events, Queer Hero Thursdays.
BBC to Close the BBC Singers as Part of New Strategy for Classical Music Photo
BBC to Close the BBC Singers as Part of New Strategy for Classical Music
The BBC has announced it is to close the BBC Singers in order to invest more widely in the future of choral singing across the UK, working with a wide range of choral groups alongside launching a major choral development programme for new talent.
THE DRIFTERS GIRL Extends UK & Ireland Tour Into 2024 Photo
THE DRIFTERS GIRL Extends UK & Ireland Tour Into 2024
Michael Harrison and David Ian are delighted to announce extended dates for the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of The Drifters Girl, the acclaimed musical which tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them. 
KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES Breaks Record to Become the Most Successful Cirque Du Solei Photo
KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES Breaks Record to Become the Most Successful Cirque Du Soleil Show to Visit London
 Cirque du Soleil has announced that the European debut run of KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities has broken the attendance record for Cirque du Soleil in London, having sold over 216,200 tickets since opening at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 January. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Eve Leigh's WILDLIFE ROAD at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Eve Leigh's WILDLIFE ROAD at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse
March 7, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Eve Leigh’s new play Wildfire Road opens tomorrow evening in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield.
MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final RunMEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final Run
March 7, 2023

Following a five-star, sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe 2021, runs at Park Theatre, King's Head Theatre and a UK tour, the acclaimed tragicomedy Mediocre White Male is returning to the King's Head from the 12th-18th March for its final London run before being developed into a radio play for BBC Radio 4. 
Major Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosian's Mayfair GalleriesMajor Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosian's Mayfair Galleries
March 7, 2023

Gagosian has announced To Bend the Ear of the Outer World: Conversations on contemporary abstract painting, an exhibition of new and recent works by more than forty artists from the Americas, United Kingdom, and Germany.
Full Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIREFull Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE
March 7, 2023

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will preview on television for the first time in the U.K. on 17 March 2023 with an exclusive performance on BBC's Comic Relief.
INVISIBLE Returns To The Bush Theatre in MayINVISIBLE Returns To The Bush Theatre in May
March 7, 2023

Invisible, the critically acclaimed debut play from Nikhil Parmar returns to the Bush Theatre for a limited time ahead of its New York premiere. A  hilariously dark story tracking one man's desperate struggle to be seen as the hero of his own narrative Invisible opens at the Bush on 23 May (press night 25 May) before transferring to New York as part of the 'Brits Off Broadway' season at 59E59 from 13 June.
share