Fuerza Bruta Returns to London With AVEN in 2024

After 10 long years, Fuerza Bruta is finally returning to its London home - the Roundhouse - with its incredible new show – AVEN, a rollercoaster ride of euphoria, optimism and desire beyond the imagination.

Fuerza Bruta brings a unique, club-theatre, experience to audiences through a spectacle of dance, music, movement, and passion that fills hearts with collective joy.

AVEN is a celebration of adventure and paradise. A place that exists in our minds. A space without a floor, without boundaries. This is a show that seeks collective happiness and pushes everyone’s limits to find it. It sweeps the audience up and envelops them with an unstoppable force. This is a show that will leave everyone breathless for more. This strictly limited 8 week run begins on July 9 running until 1 September 2024. Tickets go on general sale on 16 November.

AVEN is created by Fuerza Bruta Artistic Director Diqui James with music and musical direction by Gaby Kerpel.

Diqui James said: ‘We have spent a long time dreaming and building a show. A show that completely changed when we came back to rehearsals after the pandemic.

In AVEN we abandoned any note of darkness, we got rid of every trace of intellectual or aggressive strife. And we decided to create “the happiest show we have ever done” .

AVEN is the show that demanded us the most effort from its conception to the grand premier. For 5 years we poured all of our joy and passion into AVEN, heedless of all else.

We return to the Roundhouse to let it overflow with Fuerza Bruta. To give it an emotional embrace. We yearn for it to be an immoderate reunion. The reunion of two kindred souls. Once more, we want to make those columns dance. We missed it. Although, in truth, we never actually left the Roundhouse, we are always returning.’

Marcus Davey, CEO and Artistic Director, Roundhouse said; ‘I am so delighted we're bringing the truly breathtaking new show from Fuerza Bruta to the Roundhouse next summer. Ever since Fuerza Bruta reopened the Roundhouse in 2006 we've been their European home, selling out night after night to hundreds of thousands of people over the years. I can't wait to welcome those people back who already love the company, as well as introduce new audiences to the incredible spectacle.’

More about Fuerza Bruta

From its beginnings to the present Fuerza Bruta has visited 37 countries, 68 cities, with more than 6.8M live audience worldwide.

Fuerza Bruta was born in 2003, when Diqui James, creative director, Gaby Kerpel, music composer, Alejandro García, technical director and Fabio D´aquila, general coordinator, all former members of the theatre company De La GUarda, came together to form a new company. After months of creating and producing their own ideas, in the year 2005 the show Look Up premiered in Buenos Aires, and a year later reopened newly refurbished, remodelled, rebuilt Roundhouse and was a smash hit..

In 2007 Look Up opened in New York at the Daryl Roth Theater, where it ran until 2016. In 2010, Fuerza Bruta produced the Argentina Bicentennial Parade, with a crowd of over two million spectators on the streets of Buenos Aires. That same year, the Fuerza Bruta show premiered in China, undertaking a tour that not only included Shanghai and Beijing but also many other cities in China.

In 2011 Wayra was created. Four companies and productions continue simultaneously in Asia, USA, Europe and South America with Wayra and Look Up. In 2017, Fuerza Bruta produced WA! A show based on Japan's cultural history, with the Fuerza Bruta hallmark, performing 500 shows in a year.

In 2018, once again Fuerza Bruta took to the streets of Buenos Aires, for the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games, at the Obelisco. This was the first opening ceremony in the entire history of the Olympic Games that took place in the streets.

In 2019, for the first time Fuerza Bruta premiered at Rock in Rio, the most important Latin-American music festival, to perform a show based on the festival´s 30 year history.

Created in 2022/23 AVEN sees the passion and experiences of all these years brought together. The show premiered at a new venue in Buenos Aires; Sin Piso, a space prepared for everything to happen, a factory of theatricality, music and celebration. Designed and built to continue experimenting and welcoming artistic challenges from all over the world.