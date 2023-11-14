Fuerza Bruta Returns to London With AVEN in 2024

This strictly limited 8 week run begins on July 9 running until 1 September 2024.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 2 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield
Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2 Photo 3 Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 4 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month

Fuerza Bruta Returns to London With AVEN in 2024

After 10 long years, Fuerza Bruta is finally returning to its London home - the Roundhouse - with its incredible new show – AVEN, a rollercoaster ride of euphoria, optimism and desire beyond the imagination. 

Fuerza Bruta brings a unique, club-theatre, experience to audiences through a spectacle of dance, music, movement, and passion that fills hearts with collective joy.

AVEN is a celebration of adventure and paradise. A place that exists in our minds. A space without a floor, without boundaries. This is a show that seeks collective happiness and pushes everyone’s  limits to find it. It sweeps the audience  up and envelops them with an unstoppable force. This is a show that will leave everyone breathless for more. This strictly limited 8 week run begins on July 9 running until 1 September 2024. Tickets go on general sale on 16 November.

AVEN is created by Fuerza Bruta Artistic Director Diqui James with music and musical direction by Gaby Kerpel.

Diqui James said: ‘We have spent a long time dreaming and building a show. A show that completely changed when we came back to rehearsals after the pandemic.

In AVEN we abandoned any note of darkness, we got rid of every trace of intellectual or aggressive strife. And we decided to create “the happiest show we have ever done” . 

AVEN is the show that demanded us the most effort from its conception to the grand premier. For 5 years we poured all of our joy and passion into AVEN, heedless of all else.

We return to the Roundhouse to let it overflow with Fuerza Bruta. To give it an emotional embrace. We yearn for it to be an immoderate reunion. The reunion of two kindred souls. Once more, we want to make those columns dance.  We missed it. Although, in truth, we never actually left the Roundhouse,  we are always returning.’

Marcus Davey, CEO and Artistic Director, Roundhouse said; ‘I am so delighted we're bringing the truly breathtaking new show from Fuerza Bruta to the Roundhouse next summer. Ever since Fuerza Bruta reopened the Roundhouse in 2006 we've been their European home, selling out night after night to hundreds of thousands of people over the years. I can't wait to welcome those people back who already love the company, as well as introduce new audiences to the incredible spectacle.’

More about Fuerza Bruta 

From its beginnings to the present Fuerza Bruta has visited 37 countries, 68 cities, with more than 6.8M live audience worldwide.

Fuerza Bruta was born in 2003, when Diqui James, creative director, Gaby Kerpel, music composer, Alejandro García, technical director and Fabio D´aquila, general coordinator, all former members of the theatre company De La GUarda, came together to form a new company. After months of creating and producing their own ideas, in the year 2005 the show Look Up premiered in Buenos Aires, and a year later reopened newly refurbished, remodelled, rebuilt Roundhouse and was a smash hit..

In 2007 Look Up opened in New York at the Daryl Roth Theater, where it  ran until 2016. In 2010, Fuerza Bruta produced the Argentina Bicentennial Parade, with a crowd of over two million spectators on the streets of Buenos Aires. That same year, the Fuerza Bruta show premiered in China, undertaking a tour that not only included Shanghai and Beijing but also many other cities in China.

In 2011 Wayra was created. Four companies and productions continue simultaneously in Asia, USA, Europe and South America with Wayra and Look Up. In 2017, Fuerza Bruta produced WA! A show based on Japan's cultural history, with the Fuerza Bruta hallmark, performing 500 shows in a year.

In 2018, once again Fuerza Bruta took to the streets of Buenos Aires, for the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games, at the Obelisco. This was the first opening ceremony in the entire history of the Olympic Games that took place in the streets. 

In 2019, for the first time Fuerza Bruta premiered at Rock in Rio, the most important Latin-American music festival, to perform a show based on the festival´s 30 year history.

Created in 2022/23 AVEN sees the passion and experiences of all these years brought together. The show premiered at a new venue in Buenos Aires; Sin Piso, a space prepared for everything to happen, a factory of theatricality, music and celebration. Designed and built to continue experimenting and welcoming artistic challenges from all over the world.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
The Lowrys Stage Directions Programme Launches WARM-UP To Help Teens Take The First Step T Photo
The Lowry's Stage Directions Programme Launches WARM-UP To Help Teens Take The First Step Toward Creative Careers

The Lowry launches 'Warm-Up', a resource to help teens take the first step toward a career in the creative industries. The website offers insights, job role matching, and practice interviews with professionals.

2
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, NORTHANGER ABBEY & More Set for Theatre By The Lakes Spring-Su Photo
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, NORTHANGER ABBEY & More Set for Theatre By The Lake's Spring-Summer Programme For 2024

Theatre by the Lake announces an exciting Spring-Summer 2024 programme, featuring new adaptations of classic literature, musicals, and comedies. Don't miss the hilarious and rock-filled 'Little Shop of Horrors' and the fresh take on Jane Austen's 'Northanger Abbey.'

3
KVN Dance Company Brings COPPELIA on UK Tour in Spring 2024 Photo
KVN Dance Company Brings COPPELIA on UK Tour in Spring 2024

Following sold-out performances in 2021, KVN Dance Company make a welcome return with Kevan Allen’s magical reimagined version of the classical ballet Coppelia, touring to 17 venues across the UK next spring.

4
Fiona Allen Adds UK Tour Dates For 2024 Photo
Fiona Allen Adds UK Tour Dates For 2024

Following on from Fiona Allen's sell out tour and Edinburgh run in 2023 with her debut stand-up show ‘On The Run'. The star and co-writer of Emmy and Bafta award winning TV series ‘Smack The Pony''s has added 13 extra dates for 2024. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You