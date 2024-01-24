Fringe Favourites Come To Seven Dials Playhouse In February

Highlights include critically acclaimed transfers from international festivals and the arrival of the world's longest-running live comedy show, NewsRevue. 

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 2 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 3 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
WICKED Writers Be The Change 2024 Competition Launches; Bestselling Author M. G. Leonard J Photo 4 WICKED Writers Be The Change 2024 Competition Launches; M. G. Leonard Joins as Judge

Fringe Favourites Come To Seven Dials Playhouse In February

Seven Dials Playhouse has unveiled a slate of five shows for spring 2024. With a focus on presenting  stories from often marginalised communities, highlights include critically acclaimed transfers from international festivals and the arrival of the world's longest-running live comedy show, NewsRevue. 

The season blends high-octane drama and timely and politically engaged storytelling with moments  of lighter comedic relief; building on the success of the venue's newest comedy venture: Live at  Seven Dials Playhouse, which continues to sell-out month after month. 

Ahead of Adelaide Fringe, England & Son will run on 6th and 7th February. Directed by Cressida  Brown, England & Son is a one-man play written specifically for the award-winning political  comedian Mark Thomas by renowned playwright Ed Edwards (The Political History of Smack and  Crack, Paines Plough's Roundabout, Soho and UK tour). With some deep, dark laughs and some  deep, dark love, England & Son emerges from characters Mark knew in his childhood and Ed's lived  experience in jail. In Edinburgh, The Guardian called England & Son a powerful monologue about  childhood vulnerability and vanishing hope. Prepare for Mark to take you on a kaleidoscopic odyssey  where disaster capitalism, empire, stolen youth and stolen wealth merge into the simple tale of a  working-class boy who just wants his dad to smile at him. 

Head to the theatre for ‘Ladentine's Day' (14th and 15th February) to see Steve Porters' BLIND M8s.  From drag king Steve Porters and HÄUS OF DONS, this Comedy Special meets Games Show could see  a true bromance blossom, and is the perfect way to celebrate with your mates. Off the back of a  successful Edinburgh run that was awarded 4 stars by The Scotsman, this new work will feature some of Steve's comedian pals including Jazz Emu, Christopher Hall, Sikisa, Reading, Temi Wilkey  and Ruairi McInerney. 

From Bobbie Twaddle and Ellena Begley comes Katherine & Pierre. Built around the musical back  catalogue of Katy Perry, Katherine & Pierre plays out the highs and lows of a relationship in a way  you've never seen it before including lip sync, mime, acrobatics and choreography that will make  your jaw drop. This brilliant, genre defying show from queer-led theatre company Talksmall has  

already thrilled audiences in Edinburgh, where EdFest Mag awarded the show five stars and praised  how Katherine & Pierre immediately have their audience in cahoots and in awe of their talents. The  show lands at Seven Dials Playhouse from 27th February to 2nd March. 

Following rave Edinburgh reviews and a Fringe First Award, tension-filled two-hander BLUE, will  transfer to Seven Dials Playhouse from 5th- 30th March. LAPD Detective LaRhonda Parker  investigates the shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop. The officer in question  is Boyd Sully, a family friend and her husband's ex-partner. She wants to believe him, but his story  keeps changing. Then a disturbing revelation forces Parker to decide whether to protect one of her  own, or pursue an investigation that could up-end her marriage and her career. In this unflinching  study of the very real and current issues surrounding policing both in the USA and UK, US based  writer and actor, June Carryl deftly illustrates how a career that used to be first and foremost (at  least ostensibly) about wanting to ‘protect and serve' has become a magnet for those is search of  power. BLUE is written by June Carryl and directed by Michael Matthews

From 7th- 23rd March, Seven Dials Playhouse will welcome the world's longest-running comedy  show, NewsRevue, debuting brand-new material. This multi award-winning comedy institution, where much of the content is written by the preposterously talented cast and creative team, will  present an incredible song and sketch show parodying our crazy world, giving us all a bit of light  relief from the madness in which we live. NewsRevue has been labelled satirically brilliant by The  Guardian, and has helped launch the careers of the likes of Sara Pascoe, Gemma Whelan, Bridget  Christie and Bill Bailey

Amanda Davey, the Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Seven Dials Playhouse, comments This  season at Seven Dials Playhouse is all about championing voices that often sit on the periphery, and  outside of the mainstream. We are excited to shine a light on stories that do not shy away from  asking big questions and are polemical in their approach to tackling themes such as political  upheaval and racial injustice. Alongside these, there are also moments of inescapable joy and  comedic relief, and it is this deft thematic mingling that makes this season one that we hope will jolt,  enliven and entertain in equal measure. 

Katie Pesskin, Programme Director at Seven Dials Playhouse, adds, We're really thrilled to be  launching this incredible selection of shows, many of which we saw (or wanted to see if only we'd  had more time!) at the Edinburgh Fringe. We were enthralled by BLUE and immediately knew we needed to share it with our audience at Seven Dials Playhouse. It offers such a fresh and personal  perspective on the racism epidemic in the US police system, with superb acting and exceptional dialogue to boot. We're also so excited to introduce more comedy to our programme and are particularly heartened to be welcoming the wonderful NewsRevue. 

All shows are now on sale and tickets can be booked via sevendialsplayhouse.co.uk 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Storyhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Photo
Storyhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Heart of the City

A brand new Craft Beer Expo has been announced, Chester Craft Beer Expo will take place in Storyhouse on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March 2024.  

2
Joseph Marcell Will Lead the UK Tour of A SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL This Spring Photo
Joseph Marcell Will Lead the UK Tour of A SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL This Spring

Stage, film and TV star Joseph Marcell will head the cast of Seán Aydon's new production of The School For Scandal, which begins a major UK tour this spring.

3
Jo Caulfield Brings HERE COMES TROUBLE to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre in February Photo
Jo Caulfield Brings HERE COMES TROUBLE to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in February

Jo Caulfield will bring Here Comes Trouble to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre on 23 February, packed with brilliant routines and fantastically embarrassing stories.

4
The Brit Fest Comes to Ashley Hall & Showground This July Photo
The Brit Fest Comes to Ashley Hall & Showground This July

The new year will welcome a brand-new, long-awaited, Summer music festival to the North-West, The Brit Fest is coming to Cheshire boasting an impressive line of the finest British music acts over three days.

More Hot Stories For You

Orange Tree Theatre Launches New Series of Lunchtime Plays With WHATSHERNAME By Annabelle TerryOrange Tree Theatre Launches New Series of Lunchtime Plays With WHATSHERNAME By Annabelle Terry
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Jez Butterworth's THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIAPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For Jez Butterworth's THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA
Luke Kempner Brings Hit Fringe Show GRITTY POLICE DRAMA: A ONE MAN MUSICAL to Soho TheatreLuke Kempner Brings Hit Fringe Show GRITTY POLICE DRAMA: A ONE MAN MUSICAL to Soho Theatre
Paul Bogaev Will Celebrate Bruce Springsteen and Tom Waits in NO SURRENDERPaul Bogaev Will Celebrate Bruce Springsteen and Tom Waits in NO SURRENDER

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You