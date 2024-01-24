Fringe Favourites Come To Seven Dials Playhouse In February

Seven Dials Playhouse has unveiled a slate of five shows for spring 2024. With a focus on presenting stories from often marginalised communities, highlights include critically acclaimed transfers from international festivals and the arrival of the world's longest-running live comedy show, NewsRevue.

The season blends high-octane drama and timely and politically engaged storytelling with moments of lighter comedic relief; building on the success of the venue's newest comedy venture: Live at Seven Dials Playhouse, which continues to sell-out month after month.

Ahead of Adelaide Fringe, England & Son will run on 6th and 7th February. Directed by Cressida Brown, England & Son is a one-man play written specifically for the award-winning political comedian Mark Thomas by renowned playwright Ed Edwards (The Political History of Smack and Crack, Paines Plough's Roundabout, Soho and UK tour). With some deep, dark laughs and some deep, dark love, England & Son emerges from characters Mark knew in his childhood and Ed's lived experience in jail. In Edinburgh, The Guardian called England & Son a powerful monologue about childhood vulnerability and vanishing hope. Prepare for Mark to take you on a kaleidoscopic odyssey where disaster capitalism, empire, stolen youth and stolen wealth merge into the simple tale of a working-class boy who just wants his dad to smile at him.

Head to the theatre for ‘Ladentine's Day' (14th and 15th February) to see Steve Porters' BLIND M8s. From drag king Steve Porters and HÄUS OF DONS, this Comedy Special meets Games Show could see a true bromance blossom, and is the perfect way to celebrate with your mates. Off the back of a successful Edinburgh run that was awarded 4 stars by The Scotsman, this new work will feature some of Steve's comedian pals including Jazz Emu, Christopher Hall, Sikisa, Reading, Temi Wilkey and Ruairi McInerney.

From Bobbie Twaddle and Ellena Begley comes Katherine & Pierre. Built around the musical back catalogue of Katy Perry, Katherine & Pierre plays out the highs and lows of a relationship in a way you've never seen it before including lip sync, mime, acrobatics and choreography that will make your jaw drop. This brilliant, genre defying show from queer-led theatre company Talksmall has

already thrilled audiences in Edinburgh, where EdFest Mag awarded the show five stars and praised how Katherine & Pierre immediately have their audience in cahoots and in awe of their talents. The show lands at Seven Dials Playhouse from 27th February to 2nd March.

Following rave Edinburgh reviews and a Fringe First Award, tension-filled two-hander BLUE, will transfer to Seven Dials Playhouse from 5th- 30th March. LAPD Detective LaRhonda Parker investigates the shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop. The officer in question is Boyd Sully, a family friend and her husband's ex-partner. She wants to believe him, but his story keeps changing. Then a disturbing revelation forces Parker to decide whether to protect one of her own, or pursue an investigation that could up-end her marriage and her career. In this unflinching study of the very real and current issues surrounding policing both in the USA and UK, US based writer and actor, June Carryl deftly illustrates how a career that used to be first and foremost (at least ostensibly) about wanting to ‘protect and serve' has become a magnet for those is search of power. BLUE is written by June Carryl and directed by Michael Matthews.

From 7th- 23rd March, Seven Dials Playhouse will welcome the world's longest-running comedy show, NewsRevue, debuting brand-new material. This multi award-winning comedy institution, where much of the content is written by the preposterously talented cast and creative team, will present an incredible song and sketch show parodying our crazy world, giving us all a bit of light relief from the madness in which we live. NewsRevue has been labelled satirically brilliant by The Guardian, and has helped launch the careers of the likes of Sara Pascoe, Gemma Whelan, Bridget Christie and Bill Bailey.

Amanda Davey, the Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Seven Dials Playhouse, comments This season at Seven Dials Playhouse is all about championing voices that often sit on the periphery, and outside of the mainstream. We are excited to shine a light on stories that do not shy away from asking big questions and are polemical in their approach to tackling themes such as political upheaval and racial injustice. Alongside these, there are also moments of inescapable joy and comedic relief, and it is this deft thematic mingling that makes this season one that we hope will jolt, enliven and entertain in equal measure.

Katie Pesskin, Programme Director at Seven Dials Playhouse, adds, We're really thrilled to be launching this incredible selection of shows, many of which we saw (or wanted to see if only we'd had more time!) at the Edinburgh Fringe. We were enthralled by BLUE and immediately knew we needed to share it with our audience at Seven Dials Playhouse. It offers such a fresh and personal perspective on the racism epidemic in the US police system, with superb acting and exceptional dialogue to boot. We're also so excited to introduce more comedy to our programme and are particularly heartened to be welcoming the wonderful NewsRevue.

All shows are now on sale and tickets can be booked via sevendialsplayhouse.co.uk