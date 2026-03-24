French and Saunders Will Play The Ugly Sisters in CINDERELLA Pantomime

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 11th season of The London Palladium Pantomime has been announced and comedy legends French & Saunders will reunite on stage in the West End for the first time in 17 years in the magical rags-to-riches fairytale Cinderella.

They will join London Palladium royalty, Julian Clary, wand in hand as The Fairy Godfather, alongside Palladium Panto favourites Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Rob Madge, as London's most spectacular pantomime returns to its most iconic theatre.



Performances will run Saturday 5 December 2026 – Sunday 10 January 2027.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 2 April 2026. Sign-up for Priority Booking from Tuesday 31 March at 10am at www.palladiumpantomime.com

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders will reunite on the West End stage for the first time in 17 years as the wickedly hilarious Ugly Sisters. The beloved comedy duo has kept the nation laughing since the launch of their hit BBC sketch show, in which no celebrity or Hollywood blockbuster was safe from their razor-sharp satire, right through to their recent podcast success, French & Saunders: Titting About.

No strangers to the magic of pantomime at The London Palladium, Dawn French has appeared twice in Michael Harrison's productions: first as Queen Dragonella in Snow White (2018/2019) and later as Dame Trot in Jack and the Beanstalk (2022/2023). Jennifer Saunders made her Palladium pantomime debut in the 2023/2024 season of Peter Pan, delighting audiences as the dastardly Captain Hook.

Dawn and Jennifer said, “We have wished to play the Ugly Sisters for so many years, it feels this is the fulfilment of a dream - a dream our hearts made. Watch out. It won't be pretty.”

2026 marks the 11th year that Julian, Paul and Nigel have appeared in every single pantomime at the world-famous venue, since Harrison first revived the annual festive season tradition at the theatre with 2016's Cinderella. Rob Madge (Cabaret, My Son's A Queer) is also back by popular demand, having made a triumphant debut in 2022's Jack and the Beanstalk.

The principal company this year also welcomes acclaimed TV and theatre star Dex Lee (known for his long-running role in BBC 1's Doctors and theatre credits including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre) as Prince Charming, with musical theatre star Hope Dawe (Burlesque, Weird) stepping into the glass slippers as Cinderella. The fairytale couple are both set to make their debuts in The London Palladium Pantomime this Christmas.

Michael Harrison said, “Last year's production of Sleeping Beauty broke all records at the London Palladium. We always want to raise the bar for our incredible panto audiences each year, so I'm absolutely delighted that Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders will be starring in this year's Cinderella. Having two of the nation's most beloved comedy icons together on the Palladium stage is incredibly exciting. Their legendary chemistry and razor-sharp humour will make this a truly special experience for audiences.”

You shall go to the most magical ball in the land this Christmas as the world-famous London Palladium, invites you to the dazzling rags-to-riches fairytale Cinderella.

Expect the most spectacular costumes in Pantoland, sensational special effects, side-splitting comedy and all the magic that has made The London Palladium the true home of pantomime for the past decade.

Harrison's production has set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrant, Teresa Nalton and Mike Coltman created especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Matt Peploe and composition and orchestrations by George Dyer.

Last year's 10th anniversary production of Sleeping Beauty broke the Palladium Pantomime's own record for the biggest ever audience across a 5-week season, with more than 137,000 patrons attending the show, breaking the previous record of 132,000 for Robin Hood in 2024, in turn making the show the highest grossing pantomime of all time and achieving the highest-grossing week for any show at the box office of the iconic venue.

Cinderella is produced and directed by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes. As a producer in the West End, his credits include Titanique, Hello, Dolly! Sunset Boulevard, The Little Big Things, Crazy For You, The Wizard of Oz, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Drifters Girl, Gypsy, Starlight Express, the record-breaking 2025 summer season of Evita and this year's production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium.

Crossroads Pantomimes is the world's biggest pantomime producer and part of Crossroads Live, a global leader in the production of musical theatre and immersive entertainment experiences.