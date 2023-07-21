Frankie Bridge Replaces Sophia Bush in 2:22 A GHOST STORY at the Apollo Theatre

Frankie Bridge will join the cast of 2:22 - A Ghost Story playing the character Lauren in her West End debut after Sophia Bush has had to withdraw from the production due to illness. Frankie Bridge will perform from August until the end of the run on 17 September.

The Producers have said: 'Due to illness, Sophia Bush has unfortunately had to withdraw from the production. We are delighted to welcome Frankie Bridge to the 2:22 family. Our talented understudies Gemma Yates and Allie Dart have been covering the role of Lauren on rotation. We are hugely grateful to them for stepping up so brilliantly. They will continue until Frankie begins.'

Sophie Bush added: “I am truly gutted that my time in 2:22 A Ghost Story has come to an unexpected and early end.

I came down with a virus in June and have not been able to bring my body back to a baseline. After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage, visiting multiple doctors and spending a night in the Emergency Room, I've been advised by expert healthcare specialists that I needed to end my time on stage and be under the care of my doctors at home in the US.

I owe a debt of gratitude to my incredible cast mates and to every member of our extraordinary company, who became fast family. It means the world to me that so many fans traveled to London to see the show. If you're booked for future nights, please still go and support my brilliant costars. They will blow you away! And I know that Frankie Bridge will be astounding as she makes Lauren her own through the rest of this run.

There is no greater experience than the stage. I miss it madly. I love it deeply. And I cannot wait for the next one."

On joining the 2:22 cast Frankie said: 'I've loved 2:22 A Ghost Story since I first saw it, so landing the role of Lauren is a total dream come true. Never one to do things by halves, it's an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn't be more excited to join the cast. Lauren is a joy to play with so many layers and emotions to explore. I can't wait for you to meet her!'

Frankie Bridge is a versatile entertainer who has seamlessly transitioned from chart-topping pop sensation in The Saturdays to respected broadcaster, author, podcaster and fashion mogul. She joined the ITV1 daytime team as a Loose Women panellist in 2020 and was a finalist in ITV's 'I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here'. She also danced her way to the semi-finals on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014. Beyond her television work, Frankie has enjoyed success with her Sunday Times Bestseller memoir and guide: 'OPEN: Why Asking for Help Can Save Your Life', plus the follow-up: 'GROW: Motherhood, Mental Health and Me.' Frankie began podcasting as an extension of her passion for open conversation and connecting with people. She launched OPEN MIND in 2019 and now co-hosts 'First Dates: The Podcast'. Her fashion label – FW Bridge – was founded in May 2022 and has gone from strength to strength.

The current run is the fifth West End transfer of Danny Robins' edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story. It moved to The Apollo in May this year following a hugely successful season at The Lyric theatre - just next door - and two hugely successful seasons at the Criterion. Last year 2:22 A Ghost Story had Olivier Nominations including Best New Play, and won the Best New Play and Best Actor in a play (Jake Wood) categories in the Whatsonstage awards.

The production began its life in the summer of 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher, completed its run on 12 February 2022. The show then moved to the Criterion Theatre with the cast featuring Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Beatriz Romilly, Sam Swainsbury; the second cast at the Criterion Theatre featured Tamsin Carroll as Lauren, Felix Scott as Sam, Matt Willis as Ben and Laura Whitmore as Jenny, ended its run on 8 January. The show then transferred to the Lyric where Cheryl, Jake Wood, Louise Ford and Scott Karim ended their run on 23 April. The US premiere of 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles opened on 29 October and ended its run on 4 December 2022. The show has also recently opened in Australia.

2.22 - A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist and it is directed by Matthew Dunster. Intriguing, funny and scary, it takes audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear….What do you believe? And do you dare to discover the truth?

“There's something in our house. I hear it every night, at the same time.”

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up… until 2.22am… and then they will know.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna |UnwinFleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Matilda James, CDG, illusions by Chris Fisher, and co-direction by Gabriel Vega Weissmanl.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

